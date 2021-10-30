Badgers linebacker receives stitches during game, returns to help UW dump Iowa

UW senior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn dislocated his left middle finger and suffered a gash on the same finger early in the third quarter after he collided with senior fullback John Chenal while making a tackle on punt coverage during Saturday’s win over No. 9 Iowa at Camp Randall Stadium.
Sanborn played the ensuing series, a three-and-out, before going to the locker room and receiving stitches during the 27-2 win.
“They basically forced me to go to the locker room,” Sanborn said about UW’s training staff. “I didn’t want to go, I didn’t understand how bad of a situation it was. … They were kind of freaking me out a little bit, but I’m good.”
Sanborn missed one full series, the only one Iowa scored on, then part of the next Hawkeyes possession before reentering the game. He said he wasn’t aware of the flow of the game because there weren’t TVs with the game on in the Badgers’ training room, and it was somewhat difficult to lock back in after missing snaps. Sanborn typically only leaves the game when the score is lopsided in the Badgers’ favor.
“I wasn’t going to sit out,” Sanborn said. “It was going to take a lot more than a couple stitches to keep me out of the game.”
Sanborn declined to share how many stitches he received.
Sanborn’s first play back was a tackle for loss, one that helped set up a crucial defensive stop at UW’s 40-yard line, a sequence that swung the game the Badgers’ way.
Allen over 100
Allen continued to be a bright spot in the Badgers’ backfield, putting together his fourth consecutive game with at least 100 yards rushing. The true freshman had 104 yards rushing on 20 carries, including a long run of 28 yards.
Allen is the first UW freshman running back to tally four straight 100-yard rushing games since Jonathan Taylor in 2017. His average carry of 5.2 yards led UW, and he showed impressive balance fighting his way through traffic before bouncing runs to the outside.
“Definitely cool to be able to contribute,” Allen said. “That’s four straight wins for us, so that’s the biggest thing for me. Any way I can help our team win, whether it's 20 yards or 100 yards, I'm good with it.”
Turnover free
UW didn’t throw an interception for the third consecutive game and didn’t lose a fumble against the Hawkeyes. It’s the first turnover-free game for the Badgers in almost a calendar year — the last coming in last season’s win at Michigan on Nov. 14.
Iowa entered the game tied for the FBS lead with 21 takeaways, including an FBS-best 16 interceptions. The Badgers had the third-most giveaways in the FBS with 17 entering the game. UW finished plus-three in the turnover margin.
Badgers fans on Twitter find what they've been looking for in Wisconsin's victory over Iowa
