Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal describes return to field, fight with COVID-19

The most difficult part about isolating after his diagnosis was the inability to train, Chenal said.

“I was just doing a lot of maintenance, stretching. I got a little nauseous every time I tried to work out. Just working on little things, doing as much as I can without actually going full go,” he said.

From the way he spoke about his performance, Chenal made clear that it was just a start and he expects himself to be more productive going forward. After ranking second in tackles last season and leading the team in sacks, adding a healthier Chenal to UW’s defense will only help it continue to keep the Badgers in games.

Chenal getting closer to full strength will be imperative this week when the Badgers host Michigan at 11 a.m. Saturday. Not only because the Wolverines are 4-0, ranked in the AP Top 25 and are rushing for nearly 291 yards per game, but because the Badgers may be thin at the inside linebacker position. Senior Mike Maskalunas and redshirt freshman Jordan Turner were both unavailable against Notre Dame.

Multiple Badgers discussed not allowing the lopsided score against the Irish to compound further by carrying it into next week, and Chenal said he’d be taking cues from the team’s leaders.