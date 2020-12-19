Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal credits coaches after stellar performance against Golden Gophers

Wolf went 4 of 5 for 15 yards in relief of Mertz, with his lone incompletion being an interception with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. The Badgers were pounding the Gophers with the same between-the-tackles run, but Wolf’s miscue came on a play-action pass designed to look like that inside handoff.

His throw to freshman Devin Chandler was well short of its target and Minnesota defensive back Coney Durr picked it off in the end zone.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I just wanted to give him a shot, but I underthrew it,” he said. “I’m still pissed off about, but I mean, we won. I’m not going to beat myself up about it because I took a shot.”

A first for Larsh

Collin Larsh’s winning 30-yard field goal in overtime was the first walk-off he’s ever hit on a football field.

After the ball went through the uprights, Larsh was mobbed by teammates and a large dogpile formed near the 25-yard line. As Larsh celebrated, he pantomimed having ice in his veins.

Minnesota tried to psych Larsh out by calling timeout before the try, but he said that extra time actually helped him lift UW to a win.