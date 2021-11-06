Badgers leading rusher Chez Mellusi leaves rout of Rutgers after going down untouched

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY — Chez Mellusi broke through the line of scrimmage on a third-quarter run during the University of Wisconsin’s blowout win at Rutgers looking to make another big play.
Mellusi had already rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown, and he had room to operate after getting to the second level of the Scarlet Knights defense. But as he planted his left leg to make a cut to his right, something went wrong and he went down untouched, immediately reaching for his left knee. He gingerly walked to the athletic training tent on the Badgers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) sideline at SHI Stadium.
The play itself wasn’t overly important, as the Badgers had a comfortable lead en route to a 52-3 win, but Mellusi was ruled out for the game before he left the medical tent and he slowly walked to UW’s locker room late in the third quarter.
“I don’t have any specifics,” UW coach Paul Chryst said of Mellusi’s injury. “I think we’ll find out more in the days to come. … He’s had some stuff throughout the season that he’s been dealing with, and give him credit for that, it hasn’t set him back. There’s a part of me that’s hopeful (that Saturday’s injury) is part of that, but I certainly don’t know and shouldn’t speak on it.”
Mellusi is the Badgers’ leading rushing by more than 200 yards even after freshman Braelon Allen finished with 129 yards against Rutgers. Mellusi’s impact on the offense since transferring from Clemson this summer is almost unquantifiable. He’s been the one constant at a position that’s been in flux from dismissals and transfers, and the Badgers have leaned on Mellusi’s steady play throughout the season.
Chryst, running backs coach Gary Brown and teammates like Allen, senior tight end Jake Ferguson and senior fullback John Chenal all entered the medical tent to check on Mellusi.
He received a number of high-fives and hugs as he walked down the sideline on his way to the locker room.
If Mellusi misses extended time with his injury, Allen will be in line to carry even more of the load in the backfield. His performance against Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) extended his streak of consecutive 100-yard games to five.
Allen is the first true freshman to tally five consecutive 100-yard games on the ground since Anthony Davis is 2001. He punched in a 1-yard touchdown on the series in which Mellusi was injured.
“It’s awful, you know?” Allen said. “Everyone loves Chez, great guy to be around. To see him go down like that and not come back into the game is scary. Prayers go out to him and hope he’s doing all right.”