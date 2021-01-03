 Skip to main content
Badgers' LB Jack Sanborn, CB Faion Hicks announce they'll return for 2021 season
Sanborn photo

Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn led UW in tackles this season with 52. He announced Saturday he was staying for his senior season. 

 TONY DING, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

The University of Wisconsin will have the anchor of its defense and a key contributor back next season.

Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and cornerback Faion Hicks both announced Saturday they were returning to the Badgers for their senior years and not making the jump to the NFL.

“I love the University of Wisconsin and everything it has given me up to this point, and I believe there is a lot more work to do for me individually and for us as a team,” Sanborn said in social media post. “That’s why I can’t wait to continue and see what is in store for my senior year.”

Sanborn was the team’s leading tackler for the second consecutive year and was one of the key reasons the Badgers had a top-five defense again in 2020. Sanborn had 52 tackles, four for loss, five quarterback hurries, an interception and a forced fumble on the year.

He and sophomore Leo Chenal combined to make one of the best linebacker tandems in the Big Ten Conference, and that will continue next year.

Sanborn will also get a chance to play with his brother, Bryan, an inside linebacker recruit in the Badgers' 2021 class. 

jack sanborn mug 11-14

Sanborn

“Not many people across the country get to say that they played a college football with their brother and played on the same team and on the same field,” Sanborn said last month, before he’d announced his decision to return. “So I think that'll be very special if we get that opportunity to get to play with each other.”

Sanborn has been a regular contributor to the UW defense throughout his career, playing in 32 games and tallying 21 starts — all 21 games of the past two seasons.

He was named the MVP of the Duke's Mayo Bowl, in which UW beat Wake Forest 42-28.

Hicks had 13 tackles and four pass breakups as a junior, leading all UW cornerbacks in those statistics. He will add a veteran presence to the cornerback room that lost versatility when Rachad Wildgoose announced he was opting out of the remainder of the season and declaring for the draft.

“Senior campaign on go!” Hicks wrote on social media. “Can’t wait to come back for another one.”

Breaking down the Badgers' recruiting class by position

