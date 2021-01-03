Badgers' LB Jack Sanborn, CB Faion Hicks announce they'll return for 2021 season

The University of Wisconsin will have the anchor of its defense and a key contributor back next season.

Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn and cornerback Faion Hicks both announced Saturday they were returning to the Badgers for their senior years and not making the jump to the NFL.

“I love the University of Wisconsin and everything it has given me up to this point, and I believe there is a lot more work to do for me individually and for us as a team,” Sanborn said in social media post. “That’s why I can’t wait to continue and see what is in store for my senior year.”

Sanborn was the team’s leading tackler for the second consecutive year and was one of the key reasons the Badgers had a top-five defense again in 2020. Sanborn had 52 tackles, four for loss, five quarterback hurries, an interception and a forced fumble on the year.

He and sophomore Leo Chenal combined to make one of the best linebacker tandems in the Big Ten Conference, and that will continue next year.

Sanborn will also get a chance to play with his brother, Bryan, an inside linebacker recruit in the Badgers' 2021 class.