Badgers land five-star OT recruit Nolan Rucci

The University of Wisconsin football team posted a massive recruiting win Tuesday, with five-star tackle Nolan Rucci making his oral commitment to the program.

Rucci, one of the Badgers’ top targets in the 2021 class, made his commitment on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday evening, becoming the 17th member of UW’s class. Rucci is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports’ composite ranking and is the first five-star recruit to commit to the Badgers since Logan Brown in 2019.

Rucci is the No. 16 overall recruit in the country per 247Sports, while Rivals tabs him No. 29 and ESPN ranks him 33rd; Rivals and ESPN list him as a four-star recruit. With Rucci in the fold, UW has a program record six four-star or above recruits in the 2021 class, and is on track for its best class in the internet rankings era.

"I love how coach Rudy (UW offensive line coach Joe Rudolph) coaches his guys. The development is obvious," Rucci told CBS Sports HQ. "You see the guys that they're putting in the NFL in recent years and the guys that they're going to be putting in the NFL. So, I'm excited to be part of that process and make my mark.

"Can't wait to be a Badger. Let's go 'dubs.'"