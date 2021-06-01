Badgers land Clemson transfer RB Chez Mellusi

A rough day for Badgers football recruiting ended on a high note.

The Badgers filled a significant hole on the offensive side of the ball on Tuesday when running back Chez Mellusi announced he was transferring to the University of Wisconsin.

A four-star prospect out of Naples High School in Naples, Florida, Mellusi spent two years at Clemson before entering the transfer portal this spring. Mellusi started an official visit at UW on Tuesday, the day the NCAA’s in-person recruiting ban was lifted.

“Committed to the RBU,” Mellusi’s Twitter post announcing the decision read.

He played in 21 games for the Tigers as a backup for Travis Etienne and tallied 427 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 71 carries and five catches for 38 yards and a score. Mellusi also reportedly spoke with Purdue, Texas and Utah as he was looking for a transfer destination.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Mellusi gives UW an experienced option to pair with redshirt freshman Jalen Berger in the backfield, and added insurance in a backfield that wasn't able to prove itself this spring. Berger and reserve tailbacks Isaac Guerendo and Julius Davis missed the majority of on-field work due to leg injuries.