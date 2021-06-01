 Skip to main content
Badgers land Clemson transfer RB Chez Mellusi
Badgers land Clemson transfer RB Chez Mellusi

Pittsburgh Clemson Football

Chez Mellusi (27) takes a handoff from Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence last season. Mellusi announced Tuesday night he was transferring to the University of Wisconsin. 

 Ken Ruinard, The Independent-Mail

A rough day for Badgers football recruiting ended on a high note.

The Badgers filled a significant hole on the offensive side of the ball on Tuesday when running back Chez Mellusi announced he was transferring to the University of Wisconsin.

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

A four-star prospect out of Naples High School in Naples, Florida, Mellusi spent two years at Clemson before entering the transfer portal this spring. Mellusi started an official visit at UW on Tuesday, the day the NCAA’s in-person recruiting ban was lifted.

“Committed to the RBU,” Mellusi’s Twitter post announcing the decision read.

He played in 21 games for the Tigers as a backup for Travis Etienne and tallied 427 yards rushing and six touchdowns on 71 carries and five catches for 38 yards and a score. Mellusi also reportedly spoke with Purdue, Texas and Utah as he was looking for a transfer destination.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Mellusi gives UW an experienced option to pair with redshirt freshman Jalen Berger in the backfield, and added insurance in a backfield that wasn't able to prove itself this spring. Berger and reserve tailbacks Isaac Guerendo and Julius Davis missed the majority of on-field work due to leg injuries.

The tailback group will be crowded with Mellusi and four freshmen joining those already on the roster. Jackson Acker (Verona), Braelon Allen (Fond du Lac), Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire Memorial) and Antwan Roberts (Henderson, Tennessee) are all due to be running backs when they arrive on campus, although Acker and Allen could be moved to the defensive side of the ball.

News of Mellusi’s transfer came hours after UW lost two key members of its recruiting staff. Saeed Khalif, who was the Badgers’ director of player personnel, left the program and is headed to a similar role at Michigan State, according to a State Journal source. Mackenzie Zanow, who was UW’s director of on-campus recruiting, left for a recruiting position at Notre Dame.

