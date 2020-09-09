 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers land 5-star OT recruit Nolan Rucci for Class of 2021
0 comments
breaking topical

Badgers land 5-star OT recruit Nolan Rucci for Class of 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
Rucci Photo

Nolan Rucci, a five-star tackle, poses during a recruiting visit to Wisconsin. 

The University of Wisconsin football team posted a massive recruiting win Tuesday, with five-star tackle Nolan Rucci making his oral commitment to the program.

Rucci, one of the Badgers’ top targets in the 2021 class, made his commitment on CBS Sports HQ Tuesday evening, becoming the 17th member of UW’s class. Rucci is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports’ composite ranking and is the first five-star recruit to commit to the Badgers since Logan Brown in 2019.

Rucci is the No. 16 overall recruit in the country per 247Sports, while Rivals tabs him No. 29 and ESPN ranks him 33rd; Rivals and ESPN list him as a four-star recruit. With Rucci in the fold, UW has a program record six four-star or above recruits in the 2021 class, and is on track for its best class in the internet rankings era. 

"I love how coach Rudy (UW offensive line coach Joe Rudolph) coaches his guys. The development is obvious," Rucci told CBS Sports HQ. "You see the guys that they're putting in the NFL in recent years and the guys that they're going to be putting in the NFL. So, I'm excited to be part of that process and make my mark.

"Can't wait to be a Badger. Let's go 'dubs.'" 

The Lititz, Penn., product is listed at 6-foot-8 and 295 pounds, and joins four-star recruits JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman in the Badger’s 2021 offensive line class.

UW won an intense recruiting battle for Rucci, whose older brother Hayden is a Badgers tight end. Rucci held offers from nearly every top program in the country, but had narrowed his list to Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and UW.

Rucci’s father, Todd, played at Penn State before a seven-year career in the NFL with the New England Patriots.

Get to know the Badgers' 2021 recruits

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Politicians push Big Ten to start football, fall sports
College Football

Politicians push Big Ten to start football, fall sports

A letter written by Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield was signed by nine fellow Republican state legislators — including Wisconsin Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald — and sent to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics