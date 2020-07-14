You are the owner of this article.
Badgers land 4-star safety Braelon Allen in 2022 recruiting class
Badgers land 4-star safety Braelon Allen in 2022 recruiting class

Braelon Allen photo

Four-star safety Braelon Allen, seen here playing for Fond du Lac, committed to the Badgers on Tuesday. 

The Badgers football program landed one of the country’s top class of 2022 recruits on Tuesday, as Fond du Lac product Braelon Allen tweeted his commitment to the University of Wisconsin.

Braelon Allen mug

Allen

Allen — a 6-foot-2, 220-pound safety/linebacker — is the first 2022 prospect to commit to the Badgers. The consensus four-star recruit visited campus in the fall for UW’s win over Iowa in November, and it was on that visit that the program offered him a scholarship. Allen conducted a virtual visit with Badgers coaches this week, per Sports Illustrated’s Jake Kocorowski.

Allen is ranked as the No. 6 safety in the country by 247Sports.

The list of Power Five offers in Allen’s name wasn’t long, but it was star-studded — UW, Iowa, Notre Dame, Michigan and Michigan State all offered Allen a scholarship, and he was drawing attention from a number of other programs.

“Staying home. Committed,” read Allen’s tweet announcing the news.

As a sophomore at Fond du Lac, Allen tallied 48 total tackles, including six for loss, four sacks and three interceptions, according to wissports.com.

With Allen in the fold, the Badgers will have back-to-back classes with four-star safeties. Muskego's Hunter Wohler is a 2021 Badgers' commit. 

