Badgers land 3-star WR Skyler Bell in 2021 recruiting class

After a grim week for the University of Wisconsin football team, the Badgers got some welcome news Sunday.

Three-star wide receiver Skyler Bell announced his oral commitment to UW, filling one of the few holes in what is on track to be the program’s highest rated recruiting class ever. Bell — a 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect out of Watertown, Conn. — had upwards of 18 scholarship offers, including other Big Ten programs like Iowa, Rutgers, and Northwestern.

Bell had narrowed his field to UW, Rutgers, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Iowa. Iowa was considered a frontrunner for Bell, as it was the first school to offer him a scholarship and his high school teammate Diane Vines is a part of the Hawkeyes’ 2020 class. But Bell picked UW and new receivers coach Alvis Whitted after the program offered him a scholarship in April.

Bell is the first receiver to join the class, but the Badgers are expecting to add more.

Bell originally had a spring commitment scheduled, but pushed it back to the late summer. While he hasn’t been able to take an official visit to UW, he told Rivals’ Jon McNamara that he and Whitted speak about twice a week.

Deacon Hill, a 2021 quarterback recruit, has been actively recruiting Bell on social media for months.

