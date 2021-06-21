 Skip to main content
Badgers land 3-star DB A'Khoury Lyde
The Badgers landed one of their top defensive back prospects Monday night.

Three-star cornerback A’Khoury Lyde announced he committed to the University of Wisconsin’s 2022 class after narrowing his list to UW, Duke and Pittsburgh.

Lyde is a 6-foot, 170-pounder with breakaway speed and a willingness to hit. He had three interceptions to go with 20 catches for 405 yards and three touchdowns as a junior, according to NJ.com. He’s rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals, but is not rated by ESPN.

Lyde visited UW the first weekend of the month, but took visits to Duke and Pitt before becoming the fourth member of the Badgers’ 2022 class.

It’s been a busy recruiting week already for the Badgers, who landed Fall River offensive lineman Barrett Nelson on Sunday, Monroe tight end JT Seagreaves and Pennsylvania athlete Cade Yacamelli on Monday.

