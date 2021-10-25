 Skip to main content
Badgers' kickoff time at Rutgers revealed
University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz, tailback Braelon Allen and cornerback Caesar Williams speak to the media Saturday after the Badgers defeated the 25th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers 30-13 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana.

The University of Wisconsin football team’s game at Rutgers on Nov. 6 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The conference made the announcement Monday afternoon.

It will be UW’s first trip to Piscataway, New Jersey, since 2014 and only the fourth meeting between the programs since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014. The Badgers are 3-0 against the Scarlet Knights, with an average score of 38.7-13.5 in UW’s favor.

UW hosts No. 9 Iowa on Saturday while Rutgers travels to Illinois.

