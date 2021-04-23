Badgers kicker battle between Collin Larsh and Jack Van Dyke will continue through fall camp

“Me and Jack are pushing each other every day to get better. Me and him are good friends off the field, too, so I mean, it's nice to not have the animosity towards each other through it all and be able to support each other and help each other out.”

Van Dyke, who hails from Neenah, shared a similar sentiment to his relationship with Larsh. He said he’s ready for the months-long position battle and is focusing on maintaining his confidence throughout the process.

“For me, mostly it's just treating every kick the same,” Van Dyke said. “Whether I’m kicking a PAT or I'm backing up to 51 in the rain, like everything is going to be the same. And then another thing I've been focusing on, especially during spring ball, is having the right mindset every morning. So when I wake up in the morning, I get out of bed, I choose to have a good day. It's a choice every day.”

Two returners back

With the returns of senior receivers Danny Davis and Jack Dunn, the Badgers have two of their most frequent punt returners of the past two seasons ready. Add in sophomore cornerback Dean Engram, who handled the most punts in 2020, and UW has a number of options.