Badgers kick returner Devin Chandler enters transfer portal

University of Wisconsin redshirt freshman receiver Devin Chandler has entered the transfer portal.
A UW official confirmed the news that was first reported by Rivals.
Chandler hadn’t gotten many looks as a receiver this season, but he’s been the Badgers’ starting kick returner in each of their six games. He was still enrolled in classes at UW as of Monday, but he leaves the football program after recording two catches for 28 yards, 10 kick returns for 241 yards and one rushing attempt for 18 yards.
“I think for Devin the key thing — and we’ve had conversations, he and I, just in regards to the direction he needs to go — just continue to mature, on and off the field,” receivers coach Alvis Whitted said of Chandler during training camp. “I think that he’s making strides. He’s continuing to do things and just learning football, really. And I think the more football that he learns, the more that the game will slow down for him. He can have a bright future here.”
Chandler wasn't available to speak with a reporter Monday. UW takes on No. 25 Purdue at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Chandler was listed as the team's starting kick returner on the depth chart distributed prior to Monday's news conference at UW.
Chandler’s biggest play for UW was his 59-yard kick return in the third quarter of the 2020 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, which jump-started the Badgers’ drive that tied the game at 21. UW went on to win 42-28.
Senior cornerback Faion Hicks was listed as Chandler’s backup at kick returner on the depth chart.
Chandler came to UW as a somewhat unheralded recruit. A midseason addition to the 2020 class, the three-star prospect out of Hough High School in Cornelius, North Carolina, had offers from a handful of Power Five programs such as Duke, Illinois, Maryland and Virginia.