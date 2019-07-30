The University of Wisconsin released its 2019 fall camp roster online Tuesday, and it revealed that junior Madison Cone has moved to safety.
The 5-foot-9, 182-pound Cone, previously a cornerback, played in nine games as a true freshman in 2017, mostly on special teams. He began his sophomore year as the Badgers' primary slot corner in nickel packages, but his snaps dwindled later in the year when true freshman Rachad Wildgoose began playing more frequently on the inside.
Cone will now compete for playing time in a safety group that already includes returning starter Scott Nelson, along with Eric Burrell, Reggie Pearson and Houston transfer Collin Wilder.
Players who gained significant weight since the spring include A.J. Abbott (+10 to 192), Zack Baun (+10 to 235), Leo Chenal (+11 to 250), Seth Currens (+15 to 224), Matt Henningsen (+15 to 286), Spencer Lytle (+19 to 223), David Moorman (+10 to 307), Chris Orr (+10 to 224), Cormac Sampson (+11 to 280) and Cole Van Lanen (+12 to 312).
A couple returning starters lost weight since this spring. Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk is down 13 pounds to 293, while wide receiver Danny Davis lost 10 pounds and is now listed at 194.
Walk-on Nate Carter, who switched from quarterback to tight end this spring, is no longer listed on the Badgers' roster.