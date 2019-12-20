Badgers' Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Baun make FWAA All-American first team

University of Wisconsin football team standouts Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz and Zack Baun added another All-American honor to their resumes on Thursday.

Biadasz, a junior center, Taylor, a junior tailback, and Baun, a senior linebacker, were named first-team All-Americans by the Football Writers Association of America.

Taylor was a key threat for No. 11 UW (10-3) as a runner and a receiver. He had 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing and tallied 209 yards and five touchdowns receiving. His 26 touchdowns scored led the Football Bowl Subdivision. Taylor also led the FBS with 58 runs of 10 yards or more.

Biadasz — an Amherst native — was the linchpin of the offensive line that cleared the way for Taylor. UW gained 3,127 yards on the ground and scored 37 touchdowns. The Badgers allowed just 20 sacks this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Biadasz allowed four pressures on 352 pass-blocking snaps.

Baun, a Brown Deer product, led the Badgers with 12½ sacks and had 71 total tackles. He forced two fumbles and had one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

UW has had an FWAA All-American in nine of the past 10 years.

