University of Wisconsin football players Jonathan Taylor and Tyler Biadasz were named to the Associated Press preseason All-America first team on Tuesday.
Taylor, a junior tailback, was a consensus All-America pick last season after rushing for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also won the Doak Walker Award and finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting after coming in sixth the previous season.
In two seasons at UW, Taylor has rushed for 4,171 yards.
Biadasz, a junior center, has started 27 consecutive games over two seasons. He was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten pick and was graded as the top center in the nation by Pro Football Focus as a sophomore.
Taylor and Biadasz were joined by five other Big Ten players on the first team: Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, Purdue’s Rondale Moore as an all-purpose back, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie.