Jonathan Taylor added more accolades to his already-stuffed college football resume.
The University of Wisconsin’s star running back was named a first team All-Big Ten Conference performer by both conference coaches and the media on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive year he’s been a consensus first-team pick. Taylor was also named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year for the second year in a row — only former Badger Montee Ball and former Penn State back Saquon Barkley have won the award twice.
Taylor led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,761 yards and 20 touchdowns on 279 carries, and added 201 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Taylor’s 25 touchdowns lead the Football Bowl Subdivision.
Taylor, a front-runner for the Doak Walker Award and a Heisman Trophy contender, is UW’s first three-time All-Big Ten first teamer since Chris Borland (2011-13).
Junior center Tyler Biadasz was also a consensus first-team pick. It is his second year in a row on the first team, as he is the anchor of an offense line that helped UW average 35.8 points and 442.6 yards per game. Left tackle Cole Van Lanen was a second-team selection by the media.
The No. 10 Badgers (10-2, 7-2) will take on No. 2 Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Here’s a look at the full All-Big Ten offensive teams:
FIRST TEAM
Quarterback — Consensus: Justin Fields, Ohio State (QB of the year)
Running backs — Consensus: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (RB of the year); J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
Receivers — Consensus: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (WR of the year); Tyler Johnson, Minnesota
Offensive line — Consensus: Tristan Wirfs, Iowa (OL of the year); Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin; Ben Bredeson, Michigan; Jon Runyan, Michigan; Coaches: Jonah Jackson, Ohio State; Media: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
Tight end — Consensus: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue (TE of the year)
Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Freshman of the Year: David Bell, WR, Purdue
SECOND TEAM
Quarterback — Consensus: Tanner Morgan, Minnesota
Running backs — Consensus: Rodney Smith, Minnesota; Stevie Scott, Indiana
Receivers — Consensus: KJ Hamler, Penn State; Coaches: Whop Philyor, Indiana; Media: David Bell, Purdue
Offensive line — Consensus: Steven Gonzalez, Penn State; Coaches: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan; Wyatt Davis, Ohio State; Branden Bowen, Ohio State; Thayer Munford, Ohio State; Media: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin; Josh Myers, Ohio State; Jonah Jackson, Ohio State
Tight ends — Consensus: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
THIRD TEAM
Quarterback — Consensus: Shea Patterson, Michigan
Running backs — Consensus: Reggie Corbin, Illinois; Master Teague, Ohio State; Media: Zach Charbonnet, Michigan; Elijah Collins, Michigan State
Receivers — Consensus: Chris Olave, Ohio State; Coaches: David Bell, Purdue; Media: Whop Philyor, Indiana
Offensive line — Consensus: Blaise Andries, Minnesota; Alaric Jackson, Iowa; Coaches: Josh Myers, Ohio State; Michael Onwenu, Michigan; Alex Palczewski, Illinois; Media: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan; Simon Stepniak, Indiana; Brandon Bowen, Ohio State
Tight ends — Coaches: Luke Farrell, Ohio State; Media: Peyton Hendershot, Indiana
Who has the edge when the Badgers face Ohio State?
WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL
Since the Badgers were shut down offensively against Ohio State in October, the offense has been more diverse and open to taking shots down the field. Receiver Quintez Cephus (above) had 18 catches, 310 yards and three touchdown receptions in November as he and quarterback Jack Coan displayed a great connection. Cephus torched Minnesota’s secondary for two big plays, including a 47-yard touchdown, on the same third-quarter drive last week.
Cephus’ big day against the Gophers was aided by their insistence to slow down junior tailback Jonathan Taylor, but he still had three total touchdowns to improve to a nation-best 25 this season.
Along with the use of jet sweeps and jet motion to threaten to edges of run defenses, UW debuted end-around runs last week, one of which turned into a 26-yard touchdown for receiver Kendric Pryor. The added layers to the offense helped the Badgers average 36 points and 503.5 yards of offense over the past four games.
UW must do a better job against Ohio State’s Heisman Trophy-caliber defensive end Chase Young in this rematch. Young controlled the line, tallied four sacks, and forced Coan to fumble twice in October. Young leads the FBS with 16½ sacks.
Even if the Badgers contain Young, the Buckeyes’ defense possesses tremendous speed at the second and third levels. Linebacker Malik Harrison leads Ohio State with 63 total tackles and he has 16 for loss. Jeff Okudah is one of the top defensive backs in the Big Ten, and he has three interceptions and six pass breakups this season.
EDGE | PUSH
WHEN THE BUCKEYES HAVE THE BALL
J.K. Dobbins (above) was motivated to be the best running back on the field when these teams met in October, and he had one of his best games of the season against UW. Dobbins, a junior, racked up 163 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and added 58 yards on three catches.
He and sophomore quarterback Justin Fields were a nearly unstoppable tandem in Ohio State’s backfield — Fields had 28 yards and a touchdown rushing, and threw two touchdowns to receiver Chris Olave. When Dobbins occasionally comes off the field, backup Master Teague (780 yards, four touchdowns) has shown similar explosiveness and big-play ability. UW had success pressuring Fields, sacking him five times, and it will need a similar pass-rush effort to keep Fields uncomfortable in the rematch.
Questions remain regarding how well the Badgers defense can slow an option-based spread offense with a mobile quarterback like Ohio State’s. That scheme gave UW fits in the first matchup, and against Nebraska in the middle of November. Led by cornerback Caesar Williams’ four pass breakups, the Badgers’ secondary held its own against Minnesota’s pair of star receivers last week, and held the Gophers without a touchdown for nearly 52 game minutes. Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand were stellar on the interior defensive line against Minnesota, collapsing the line and stifling the inside run, and need to be again to slow down Dobbins.
EDGE | OHIO STATE
SPECIAL TEAMS
In all but one area, the Badgers’ special teams have also experienced a big turnaround in the past month.
Senior Zach Hintze (above) took over as the placekicker last week against Minnesota, made a short field goal and went 5-for-5 on point-after tries. He also made a 62-yard field goal to set a modern-era program record against Purdue.
UW pulled off a reverse on a kick return last week to gain a total of 56 yards and set up a short touchdown drive. The Badgers led the Big Ten in kickoff return average at 25.9 yards per return this season.
Senior punter Anthony Lotti is struggling as his career wraps up — over the past three games, his eight punts have averaged 35.3 yards.
Ohio State punt returner Garrett Wilson lost a fumble against Michigan, and its kick coverage has been average throughout the season.
EDGE | PUSH
COACHING
Ryan Day has guided the Buckeyes to an unbeaten regular season in his first year. His offense has generated two Heisman Trophy candidates and made so many games blowouts that he could pull starters early and keep them fresh for a postseason run.
Co-defensive coordinators Greg Mattison (above) and Jeff Hafley have maximized Young’s potential and have directed their unit to be one of college football’s best.
UW coach Paul Chryst and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph have done well creating new looks for the offense late in the season, but how they deploy those wrinkles against the Buckeyes will be key, as will defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s adjustments on defense.
EDGE | PUSH
INTANGIBLES
Ohio State is all but assured to be one of the top two seeds in the College Football Playoff with a win over the Badgers, but UW has a good amount to gain as well.
A win over the Buckeyes almost definitely sends UW to the Rose Bowl, and gives it an outside shot at the Playoff.
Playing in the domed Lucas Oil Stadium, weather won’t be a factor like it was in the first game between these teams, but the Badgers will have to contend with Ohio State’s speed at an indoor facility.
EDGE | OHIO STATE
STATE JOURNAL'S PICK
UW’s offense has dramatically improved since the last time it played Ohio State, but the Buckeyes’ roster is just a notch above UW’s this season. If Ohio State continues to give the ball away, the Badgers have a chance, but the Buckeyes stay unbeaten in a relatively close game.
OHIO STATE 31, BADGERS 20
THE NUMBER (UW)
11.5: UW’s Zack Baun and Chris Orr are the only pair of teammates from a Power Five program to have 10 or more sacks each this season
THE NUMBER (OHIO STATE)
4: Fumbles lost in the past two weeks for OSU, which led to 13 points for its opponents
KEY STAT (OFFENSE)
Sacks allowed: UW finished second in the Big Ten with 18 sacks allowed, but five of those came against OSU. Allowing Coan time to find receivers will be essential in the rematch.
KEY STAT (DEFENSE)
Third-down percentage: The Buckeyes lead the Football Bowl Subdivision in converting 58.3 percent of third-down tries