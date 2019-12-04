Jonathan Taylor added more accolades to his already-stuffed college football resume.

The University of Wisconsin’s star running back was named a first team All-Big Ten Conference performer by both conference coaches and the media on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive year he’s been a consensus first-team pick. Taylor was also named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year for the second year in a row — only former Badger Montee Ball and former Penn State back Saquon Barkley have won the award twice.

Taylor led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,761 yards and 20 touchdowns on 279 carries, and added 201 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Taylor’s 25 touchdowns lead the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Taylor, a front-runner for the Doak Walker Award and a Heisman Trophy contender, is UW’s first three-time All-Big Ten first teamer since Chris Borland (2011-13).

Junior center Tyler Biadasz was also a consensus first-team pick. It is his second year in a row on the first team, as he is the anchor of an offense line that helped UW average 35.8 points and 442.6 yards per game. Left tackle Cole Van Lanen was a second-team selection by the media.

The No. 10 Badgers (10-2, 7-2) will take on No. 2 Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Here’s a look at the full All-Big Ten offensive teams:

FIRST TEAM

QuarterbackConsensus: Justin Fields, Ohio State (QB of the year)

Running backsConsensus: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (RB of the year); J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

ReceiversConsensus: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota (WR of the year); Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

Offensive lineConsensus: Tristan Wirfs, Iowa (OL of the year); Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin; Ben Bredeson, Michigan; Jon Runyan, Michigan; Coaches: Jonah Jackson, Ohio State; Media: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

Tight endConsensus: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue (TE of the year)

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Freshman of the Year: David Bell, WR, Purdue

SECOND TEAM

QuarterbackConsensus: Tanner Morgan, Minnesota

Running backsConsensus: Rodney Smith, Minnesota; Stevie Scott, Indiana

ReceiversConsensus: KJ Hamler, Penn State; Coaches: Whop Philyor, Indiana; Media: David Bell, Purdue

Offensive lineConsensus: Steven Gonzalez, Penn State; Coaches: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan; Wyatt Davis, Ohio State; Branden Bowen, Ohio State; Thayer Munford, Ohio State; Media: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin; Josh Myers, Ohio State; Jonah Jackson, Ohio State 

Tight ends — Consensus: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

THIRD TEAM

QuarterbackConsensus: Shea Patterson, Michigan

Running backsConsensus: Reggie Corbin, Illinois; Master Teague, Ohio State; Media: Zach Charbonnet, Michigan; Elijah Collins, Michigan State

ReceiversConsensus: Chris Olave, Ohio State; Coaches: David Bell, Purdue; Media: Whop Philyor, Indiana

Offensive lineConsensus: Blaise Andries, Minnesota; Alaric Jackson, Iowa; Coaches: Josh Myers, Ohio State; Michael Onwenu, Michigan; Alex Palczewski, Illinois; Media: Cesar Ruiz, Michigan; Simon Stepniak, Indiana; Brandon Bowen, Ohio State

Tight ends — Coaches: Luke Farrell, Ohio State; Media: Peyton Hendershot, Indiana

