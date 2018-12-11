The University of Wisconsin trio of running back Jonathan Taylor, left guard Michael Deiter and right guard Beau Benzschawel picked up another All-American honor when Sporting News released its teams Tuesday morning.
Taylor, who led the nation with 1,989 rushing yards and won the Doak Walker Award last week, earned a spot on the first team. Already an NCAA consensus All-American, Taylor could become the 10th player in program history to earn unanimous All-American status if he makes the American Football Coaches Association's first team Wednesday.
Deiter and Benzschawel, seniors who have started a combined 101 straight games for UW, both made the second team for Sporting News. Benzschawel still has a chance to earn consensus All-American status if he's a first-team selection by the AFCA.