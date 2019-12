University of Wisconsin junior running back Jonathan Taylor was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America for the second year in a row on Tuesday.

Taylor has 1,909 rushing yards (6.4-yard average) with 21 touchdowns. He also has five TDs on 24 receptions and leads the nation with 26 total touchdowns.

He was named the Big Ten Conference’s top running back last week for the second consecutive year.

