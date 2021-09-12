Badgers' Jalen Berger more interested in what's next than questions about his opening-game absence

"There's not a lot of drama that way," he said Saturday in response to a question on whether Berger asked between games where he stood in the rushing plan. "You communicate with all of them."

No one in the Badgers' running back room or coaching staff seems to want to feed into the external speculation on Berger's first-game absence. But they were happy to get into what could develop if UW can have Berger as part of a three-player rotation.

When Berger got his chance to contribute Saturday in a game that was lopsided throughout, he showed the value that the Badgers have in interchanging the three main backfield threats.

"I think for us to be a good group there, it's going to take all of them," Chryst said.

Mellusi led the way for a second straight week with 144 yards on 20 carries. But Berger got the ball 15 times for 62 yards while Guerendo carried only four times. Each had one touchdown.

The trio had their helmets off and were chatting it up on the bench by the fourth quarter as Brady Schipper and Braelon Allen got work to extend UW's running back depth.

"Just happy to cheer on the young guys, that's all it is," Berger said. "Being excited for them."