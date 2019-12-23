Badgers' Jake Ferguson ready for new vantage point on Rose Bowl

Jake Ferguson’s most memorable experience at the Rose Bowl to this point left him in tears.
The University of Wisconsin football team’s sophomore tight end was a middle schooler when his grandfather, Barry Alvarez, came back to coach the Badgers in the 2013 Rose Bowl against Stanford. Alvarez wanted his family to experience the Rose Bowl up close, so Ferguson and his brother, Joe, were in the locker room.
It was the pregame speech Alvarez delivered that shook Jake Ferguson up.
“I remember being in the locker room and I’ve never seen my Grandpa raise his voice, and he’s screaming to his players,” Ferguson said. “We ended up walking out before everybody else on the field. (Joe) was walking out with his eyes big, I think I said something to him and he was like, ‘Yeah, that was really scary.’”
Ferguson will get a new vantage point on a trip to Pasadena, Calif., this week as he and the Badgers (10-3) get ready to take on Oregon (11-2) in the Rose Bowl.
He’s ready to get a chance to make his own mark and create a happier Rose Bowl memory. He’s spent years hearing stories from Alvarez — UW’s athletic director and former football coach — about college football’s longest-running bowl game.
“It’s not really been the whole week, it’s been almost my whole life. ‘Got to get to the Rose Bowl. Rose Bowl’s the greatest thing ever, you’re going to love Pasadena.’ That was when I was like 10,” Ferguson said. “Just knowing that and growing up with him talking about it all the time. It’s kind of special for us to be able to get this opportunity to play.”
If his grandfather’s stories weren’t enough of a motivation, Ferguson said he’s started to notice more and more how much the Rose Bowl is tied to the history of the UW program.
“You don’t really notice how much Rose Bowl stuff is here until you’re actually in it and you’re walking around and there’s roses everywhere. You understand that it is a big game here. It is almost like tradition for us to go there and get that opportunity to play,” he said.
The chance to win a Rose Bowl comes at the end of a season unlike Ferguson, a former Madison Memorial athlete, has experienced at UW. He played regularly last season for the Badgers, but was the starter from the jump this year. The Badgers’ depth at tight end, which has long been a signature of the program, was wiped out this season due to a rash of injuries.
That left Ferguson and redshirt freshman Cormac Sampson as the two healthy tight ends coaches felt confident putting on the field. Ferguson has played nearly every offensive snap since Big Ten play started in September — his 850 snaps are second only to junior center Tyler Biadasz (864).
“That’s not easy (to) play every snap, and do those types of things. I think carrying that responsibility, knowing you have to be on, there’s a mindset to that. (Ferguson) has done it. He’s championed it. He’s not looking for who’s coming in to give him a break. I give him a lot of credit for that,” UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said last month.
Ferguson also has been credited by teammates for his blocking in the run game. He and Sampson’s work in turning the edge of the defense with their blocks has helped the Badgers integrate more jet sweeps and receiver runs to the outside, factors that helped jump-start the offense midway through the season.
While Ferguson said he’s enjoyed playing as much as he has, it’s been a challenge as well.
“It’s definitely a grinder. I remember looking at Cormac after one of our like 90-yard drives, and I looked at him like, ‘I’m dying.’ He’s like, ‘Hold on, I’ve got to go throw up.’ It’s just been me and him back and forth,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson has had at least one catch in every game this season, and his 29 catches for 363 yards rank second on the team. Being a steady force even with that increased workload has been about preparation, Ferguson said. He and Sampson will study together on Friday nights at the team hotel to get things solidified, and he’s taken better care of his body throughout the week.
Ferguson also said he’s gained maturity through the season, and understands better how defenses will change throughout a game.
“Me being able to account for those changes and being able to switch on my own game, not doing the same thing. I don’t think I could’ve done that last year. I would’ve just been locked in on just one thing just only done that,” he said.
As Ferguson and the Badgers inch closer to the Rose Bowl, the importance of the game can be felt in practice.
“Everybody on this team understands how big of a game this is,” Ferguson said. “In practice, you can completely tell, there’s this change of pace. A lot of these guys are really working harder.”
A look back: Badgers' history in the Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 1953
Result: USC 7, UW 0
Recap: Alan Ameche’s lone appearance in the Rose Bowl didn’t go his way.
The Badgers, playing in their first bowl game in program history, battled the Trojans to a halftime tie, and looked poised to score after Ameche (photographed above) gained 54 yards on a run and got UW just outside the red zone. A fumble nixed that drive, and gave USC momentum to score on the ensuing possession.
UW got inside the USC 5-yard line the next possession, but was stopped on a fake field goal try. Both defenses tallied two interceptions, but the Badgers couldn’t find a score.
The Badgers gained 211 yards on the ground, led by Ameche’s 133.
Jan. 1, 1960
Result: Washington 44, UW 8
Recap: The Badgers’ strong defense under coach Milt Bruhn (above) finally failed them after the offense turned it over four times, all on fumbles.
Washington scored the first 17 points in the first half, and after UW got on the board with Tom Wiesner’s short run late in the second quarter, the Huskies answered with a touchdown to lead 24-8 at the break.
After a third-quarter Badgers’ drive was stopped inside the 10, UW’s offense never threatened again. Washington’s rushing attack outgained the Badgers 215-123.
Jan. 1, 1963
Result: USC 42, UW 37
Recap: After falling behind 42-14 in the second half, UW mounted one of the best comeback efforts in Rose Bowl history.
UW quarterback Ron Vander Kelen led a pair of quick scoring drives to get back into the game, and then a bad punt snap by USC gave the Badgers the ball back late. Vander Kelen led the three-play scoring drive to draw within a score, but USC was able to hang on.
Vander Kelen passed for 401 yards and completed 33 of 48 passes; he also had three interceptions. His 401 yards were a program and Rose Bowl record at the time, and he was named the co-MVP of the game. Pat Richter hauled in 11 passes for 163 yards for UW.
Hal Bledsoe (101) and Willie Brown (108) each went over 100 yards receiving for USC.
Jan. 1, 1994
Result: UW 21, UCLA 16
Recap: The Badgers finally broke through in their fourth chance at a Rose Bowl.
The defense forced six turnovers — five fumbles and one interception — and the offense did just enough to down the Bruins. UW running back Brent Moss tallied 158 yards and two scores on 36 carries, and quarterback Darrell Bevell’s 21-yard scramble in the fourth quarter proved to be the winning score.
UCLA tallied 500 yards of offense, but didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.
The Bruins made a last-gasp attempt to win the game, but were stopped at the Badgers’ 18-yard line and the clock ran out before another snap could take place.
Jan. 1, 1999
Result: UW 38, UCLA 31
Recap: After finishing in a three-way tie for the Big Ten title, the Badgers were heavy underdogs going into the 1999 Rose Bowl. But a dominant performance from Ron Dayne and the UW offensive line was enough to power UW to a win.
Dayne scored three times in the first half, including a 54-yard run late in the first quarter, to help the Badgers build a 24-21 lead at halftime. He scored again in the third quarter, this time from 22 yards out. Jamar Fletcher had a 46-yard interception return for a score off UCLA’s Cade McNown that scored the winning points.
Dayne finished with 246 yards, and was named the game’s MVP. Quarterback Mike Samuel had 154 yards passing and added 65 yards rushing for UW.
Jan. 1, 2000
Result: UW 17, Stanford 9
Recap: UW made history by becoming the first Big Ten team to win back-to-back Rose Bowls after it defeated the Cardinal.
Ron Dayne, the Heisman Trophy winner, and his Badgers came out of the gates slow, and trailed 9-3 at halftime. But Dayne kicked things off quickly in the second half with a 64-yard run to give UW life. Dayne scored later on the drive, and quarterback Brooks Bollinger punched in a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter to help seal the win.
UW’s defense, which held Stanford to minus-5 yards rushing, came up with a sack on a fourth down to end the Cardinal’s final drive.
Dayne won game MVP again after capping his UW career with 200 yards on 34 carries.
Jan. 1, 2011
Result: TCU 21, UW 19
Recap: The Badgers’ chance for a thrilling comeback in the last two minutes was dashed when TCU’s Tank Carder broke up a pass on a two-point conversion try.
UW had trouble moving the ball in the red zone despite having three dependable tailbacks in Montee Ball, John Clay and James White. Ball finished with 132 yards and a score, while Clay had 76 yards and a TD.
TCU’s Andy Dalton threw for a touchdown and ran for one in the first quarter, and led a third-quarter touchdown drive that proved to be the difference. Dalton threw for 219 yards.
Jan. 2, 2012
Result: Oregon 45, UW 38
Recap: The Badgers came up just short in what was the highest-scoring Rose Bowl to that point.
UW quarterback Russell Wilson tried to spike a pass in the final seconds to give the team one more play to go for a tying score, but time ran out before the spike could be executed.
The Badgers led five times against the high-flying Ducks, but couldn’t keep pace in the fourth quarter after Oregon took the lead for good. Two second-half turnovers helped sink UW.
Wilson had 296 yards and two touchdowns passing, and had a rushing score. Montee Ball had 164 yards on 32 carries. Oregon’s LaMichael James (159) and De’Anthony Thomas (155) each had big games, with Thomas scoring on runs of 91 and 64 yards.
Jan. 1, 2013
Result: Stanford 20, Wisconsin 14
Recap: Another Rose Bowl comeback came up just short for the Badgers.
After falling behind 14-0, UW got back into the game by scoring twice in the second quarter. Down six and with the ball in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Badgers’ quarterback Curt Phillips was picked off to end the threat.
Montee Ball became the first player to score a touchdown in three consecutive Rose Bowls, and had 100 yards on 24 carries.
Barry Alvarez coached for the Badgers after Bret Beilema took the head coaching job at Arkansas prior to the game.