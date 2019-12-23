Badgers' Jake Ferguson ready for new vantage point on Rose Bowl

Ferguson also has been credited by teammates for his blocking in the run game. He and Sampson’s work in turning the edge of the defense with their blocks has helped the Badgers integrate more jet sweeps and receiver runs to the outside, factors that helped jump-start the offense midway through the season.

While Ferguson said he’s enjoyed playing as much as he has, it’s been a challenge as well.

“It’s definitely a grinder. I remember looking at Cormac after one of our like 90-yard drives, and I looked at him like, ‘I’m dying.’ He’s like, ‘Hold on, I’ve got to go throw up.’ It’s just been me and him back and forth,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson has had at least one catch in every game this season, and his 29 catches for 363 yards rank second on the team. Being a steady force even with that increased workload has been about preparation, Ferguson said. He and Sampson will study together on Friday nights at the team hotel to get things solidified, and he’s taken better care of his body throughout the week.

Ferguson also said he’s gained maturity through the season, and understands better how defenses will change throughout a game.