Badgers' Jake Ferguson, Cole Van Lanen earn AP All-Big Ten honors

Jake Ferguson entered the college football season with a goal of being a more consistent contributor to the University of Wisconsin offense.

He’s been able to achieve that, leading the team in catches (29), receiving yards (284) and receiving touchdowns (four). The UW junior tight end was named to the All-Big Ten Conference first team by The Associated Press for his efforts.

It’s the first AP All-Big Ten award for Ferguson, who has started each game for the Badgers this season. Ferguson was also a first-team All-Big Ten pick in the conference’s media poll.

The AP also recognized UW senior left tackle Cole Van Lanen with a second-team selection.

Van Lanen started five of six games for the Badgers, missing only Saturday's game against Minnesota. Van Lanen has played 45 career games for the Badgers and was a first-team all-conference selection by conference coaches this season.

UW (3-3) will play Wake Forest (4-4) in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium on Charlotte, North Carolina.