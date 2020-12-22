 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers' Jake Ferguson, Cole Van Lanen earn AP All-Big Ten honors
0 comments
topical alert top story

Badgers' Jake Ferguson, Cole Van Lanen earn AP All-Big Ten honors

{{featured_button_text}}
Ferguson against Minnesota

UW tight end Jake Ferguson catches a pass over the middle in the third quarter against Minnesota. Ferguson was named the first-team All-Big Ten tight end by the AP on Tuesday. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

Jake Ferguson entered the college football season with a goal of being a more consistent contributor to the University of Wisconsin offense.

He’s been able to achieve that, leading the team in catches (29), receiving yards (284) and receiving touchdowns (four). The UW junior tight end was named to the All-Big Ten Conference first team by The Associated Press for his efforts.

It’s the first AP All-Big Ten award for Ferguson, who has started each game for the Badgers this season. Ferguson was also a first-team All-Big Ten pick in the conference’s media poll.

The AP also recognized UW senior left tackle Cole Van Lanen with a second-team selection.

Cole Van Lanen mug

Van Lanen

Van Lanen started five of six games for the Badgers, missing only Saturday's game against Minnesota. Van Lanen has played 45 career games for the Badgers and was a first-team all-conference selection by conference coaches this season.

UW (3-3) will play Wake Forest (4-4) in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium on Charlotte, North Carolina. 

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was the AP’s offensive player in the year and Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon — a Kenosha product — was the defensive player of the year. Northwestern’s Brandon Joseph was the AP’s pick for freshman of the year, while Indiana’s Tom Allen won coach of the year honors.

Here’s a look at the voting, along with the panel that made the selections:

FIRST TEAM

Offense

WR: Ty Fryfogle, Indiana, 6-2, 214, Sr., Lucedale, Mississippi

WR: David Bell, Purdue, 6-2, 205, So., Indianapolis

u-OT: Alaric Jackson, Iowa, 6-6, 315, Sr., Detroit

OT: Thayer Munford, Ohio State, 6-6, 315, Sr., Cincinnati

OG: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State, 6-4, 315, Jr., Bellflower, California

OG: Kendrick Green, Illinois, 6-4, 315, Jr., Peoria, Illinois

C: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa, 6-3, 289, So., Solon, Iowa

TE: Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin, 6-5, 245, Jr., Madison, Wisconsin

u-QB: Justin Fields, Ohio State, 6-3, 228, Jr., Kennesaw, Georgia

u-RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota, 5-10, 210, Jr., Baltimore

RB: Tyler Goodson, Iowa, 5-10, 200, So., Suwanee, Georgia

PK: Connor Culp, Nebraska, 5-10, 190, Sr., Phoenix

All-purpose: Aron Cruickshank, Rutgers, 5-10, 160, Jr., New York

Defense

DE: Chauncey Golston, Iowa, 6-5, 270, Sr., Detroit

DE: Shaka Toney, Penn State, 6-3, 252, Sr., Philadelphia

u-DT: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa, 6-3, 305, Jr., Kenosha, Wisconsin

DT: Jerome Johnson, Indiana, 6-3, 304, Sr., Bassfield, Mississippi

LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern, 6-4, 240, Sr., Katy, Texas

LB: Micah McFadden, Indiana, 6-2, 235, Jr., Tampa, Florida

LB: Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers, 6-1, 234, Sr., Far Rockaway, New York

CB: Greg Newsome II, Northwestern, 6-1, 190, Jr., Chicago

CB: Shaun Wade, Ohio State, 6-1, 195, Sr., Jacksonville, Florida

S: Brandon Joseph, Northwestern, 6-1, 192, Fr., College Station, Texas

S: Jamar Johnson, Indiana, 6-1, 197, Jr., Sarasota, Florida

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa, 6-4, 225, Fr., Melbourne, Australia

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR: Garrett Wilson, Ohio State, 6-0, 193, So., Austin

WR: Chris Olave, Ohio State, 6-1, 188, Jr., San Marcos, California

OT: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin, 6-5, 305, Sr., Green Bay, Wisconsin

OT: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern, 6-4, 294, Fr., Park Ridge, Illinois

OG: Cole Banwart, Iowa, 6-4, 296, Sr.,. Ottosen, Iowa

OG: Mike Miranda, Penn State, 6-3, 301, Jr., Stow, Ohio

C: Josh Myers, Ohio State, 6-5, 312, Jr., Miamisburg, Ohio

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State, 6-5, 258, Jr., Merrimac, Massachusetts

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Indiana, 6-3, 218, So., Tampa, Florida

RB: Master Teague III, Ohio State, 5-11, 225, So., Murfreesboro, Tennessee

RB: Stevie Scott III, Indiana, 6-2, 231, Jr., Syracuse, New York

PK: Keith Duncan, Iowa, 5-10, 179, Sr., Weddington, North Carolina

All-purpose: Giles Jackson, Michigan, 5-9, 188, So., Antioch, California

Defense

DE: Jason Oweh, Penn State, 6-5, 252, So., Howell, New Jersey

DE: Owen Carney Jr., Illinois, 6-3, 260, Sr., Miami

DT: Haskell Garrett, Ohio State, 6-2, 299, Sr., Las Vegas

DT: Tommy Togiai, Ohio State, 6-2, 300, Jr., Pocatello, Idaho

LB: Blake Gallagher, Northwestern, 6-1, 228, Sr. Raynham, Massachusetts

LB: Pete Werner, Ohio State, 6-3, 242, Sr., Indianapolis

LB: Antjuan Simmons, Michigan State, 6-0, 225, Sr., Ann Arbor, Michigan

CB: Shakur Brown, Michigan State, 5-11, 190, Jr. Stockbridge, Georgia

CB: Tiawan Mullen, Indiana, 5-10, 176, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

S: Jack Koerner, Iowa, 6-0, 205, Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

S: Lamont Wade, Penn State, 5-9, 191, Sr., Clairton, Pennsylvania

P: Drue Chrisman, Ohio State, 6-3, 222, Sr., Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Fields, Ohio State

Defensive Player of the Year: Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

Newcomer of the Year: Brandon Joseph, Northwestern

Coach of the Year: Tom Allen, Indiana

u-Unanimous selection

ALL BIG-TEN VOTING PANEL

Bob Asmussen, Champaign (Illinois) News-Gazette; Colten Bartholomew, Madison.com, Madison, Wisconsin; Bret Beherns, WCIA-TV, Champaign, Illinois; Kevin Brockway, CNHI Sports, Anderson, Indiana; Mike Carmin, Lafayette (Indiana) Journal & Courier; Matt Charboneau, Detroit News; Angelique Chengelis, Detroit News; Graham Couch, Lansing (Michigan) State Journal; Dave Eanet, WGN Radio, Chicago; Parker Gabriel, Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star; Mike Hlas, Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Gazette; Johnny Holliday, Maryland Sports Radio Network; Joseph Kaufman, Columbus Dispatch; James Kratch, NJ Advance Media; Chad Leistikow, Des Moines (Iowa) Register; Sam McKewon, Omaha (Nebraska) World-Herald; Aaron McMann, MLive, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Zach Osterman, Indianapolis Star; Greg Pickel, Harrisburg (Pennsylvania) Patriot-News; Kyle Rowland, Toledo (Ohio) Blade; Megan Ryan, Star Tribune, Minneapolis; Keith Sargeant, NJ Advance Media; Dylan Sinn, Fort Wayne (Indiana) Journal Gazette; Parth Upadhyaya, Centre Daily Times, State College, Pennsylvania.

Breaking down the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics