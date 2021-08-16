 Skip to main content
Badgers in the preseason AP Top 25 football poll for 5th consecutive year
Badgers in the preseason AP Top 25 football poll for 5th consecutive year

The University of Wisconsin football team will open the year ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the fifth consecutive season.

UW is ranked 12th in the poll, which was released Monday.

Wisconsin head football coach Paul Chryst touches on what he likes about the team, learning from last season, the NIL era and playoff expansion.

The Badgers have been ranked in the preseason edition of the poll 30 times, the highest being No. 4 in 2018.

Three of the Badgers’ opponents this season — No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 18 Iowa and No. 19 Penn State — also were ranked in the poll. UW opens the season against the Nittany Lions at Camp Randall Stadium at 11 a.m. Sept. 4.

Defending national champion Alabama was ranked No. 1, while last season’s runner-up, Ohio State, was the top Big Ten Conference team in the poll at fourth.

Here’s a look at the full poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

1. Alabama (47)

2. Oklahoma (6)

3. Clemson (6)

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Georgia (3)

6. Texas A&M

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Notre Dame

10. North Carolina

11. Oregon

12. Wisconsin

13. Florida

14. Miami (Fla.)

15. Southern Cal

16. LSU

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Penn State

20. Washington

21. Texas

22. Coastal Carolina

23. Louisana

24. Utah

25. Arizona State

