Badgers ILB Leo Chenal tests positive for COVID-19, out for two weeks
University of Wisconsin football players and coaches walk toward Camp Randall Stadium before Saturday's game against Penn State.

Badgers junior linebacker Leo Chenal will miss at least the next two games after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Chenal, who was second on the team in tackles and led the team in sacks last season, announced his positive test on his Instagram. 

Chenal won't play during Saturday's opener against Penn State at Camp Randall Stadium or next week's game against Eastern Michigan. 

Senior inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas or sophomore Tatum Grass is expected to start in Chenal's place. 

