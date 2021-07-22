Badgers ILB Jack Sanborn earns Big Ten preseason honor

A collection of the most interesting quotes and thoughts from Badgers players and coaches during spring practices.

Jack Sanborn’s preseason award list continued to grow Thursday as he was named a Big Ten Conference’s preseason honoree.

Sanborn, a senior inside linebacker for the Badgers, was among the five players picked from the Big Ten West for preseason honors. A media panel, including a reporter from the State Journal, selected five players from each division to be recognized.

A third-team all-conference selection a year ago, Sanborn is entering his third season as a regular starter for the Badgers. He was named to the Bednarik Award watchlist earlier this week, an early candidate for the award given to the country's best defensive player. Sanborn led the Badgers in tackles (52) last season.

Sanborn will be one of the Badgers’ three player representatives this week at Big Ten Media Days.

Here’s a look at the full list of Big Ten preseason honors:

EAST

Michael Penix Jr., QB, IND

Thayer Munford, LT, OSU

Chris Olave, WR, OSU