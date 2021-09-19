Badgers hold place in AP Top 25 poll

After a week off, the University of Wisconsin football team kept the No. 18 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
UW is set for a marquee nonconference matchup against No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Badgers (1-1) are one of six Big Ten Conference teams ranked in the poll: No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Penn State, No. 10 Ohio State, No. 19 Michigan and No. 20 Michigan State.
Here’s a look at the full poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis.
1. Alabama 3-0 (59)
2. Georgia 3-0 (3)
3. Oregon 3-0
4. Oklahoma 3-0
5. Iowa 3-0
6. Penn State 3-0
7. Texas A&M 3-0
8. Cincinnati 3-0
9. Clemson 2-1
10. Ohio State 2-1
11. Florida 2-1
12. Notre Dame 3-0
13. Ole Miss 3-0
14. Iowa State 2-1
15. BYU 3-0
16. Arkansas 3-0
17. Coastal Carolina 3-0
18. Wisconsin 1-1
19. Michigan 3-0
20. Michigan State 3-0
21. North Carolina 2-1
22. Fresno State 3-1
23. Auburn 2-1
24. UCLA 2-1
25. Kansas State 3-0
Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1