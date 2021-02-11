Badgers hire NFL veteran Hank Poteat as cornerbacks coach

Paul Chryst is shaking up things on his University of Wisconsin football coaching staff.
Hank Poteat was announced Thursday as the team’s cornerbacks coach, signaling a splitting of duties between the new hire and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who also had coached defensive backs.
Poteat is in the 11th year of his coaching career after playing 10 years in the NFL. The Pittsburgh alumnus was a graduate assistant for Chryst with the Panthers in 2013-14.
"First and foremost what drew me to the job is coach Chryst,” Poteat said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to work with him and his staff again is exciting, and I’m thrilled to be able to reconnect. This is also a great step in my career as a coach. I started as GA at Pitt and learned from that tremendous group of coaches and then had the opportunity to really spread my wings as a coach in the MAC. To be able to take the next step and coach this outstanding group of players in the Big Ten is an honor.”
Poteat is expected to speak with reporters Thursday evening, per a UW official.
Five of the Badgers’ assistants — offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, special teams coordinator Chris Haering, defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, tight ends coach Mickey Turner and Poteat — coached with Chryst at Pittsburgh.
Poteat comes to UW after serving as the cornerbacks coach at Toledo. He also has coached at Kent State and Kentucky Christian. He won a Super Bowl on the 2004 New England Patriots and played for five teams during his NFL stint. He tallied 199 total tackles and four interceptions in his time as a pro.
“I'm excited to be working with Hank again,” Chryst said. “He’s a tremendous person and a great coach. I’m really fired up for our players to get the chance to be coached by Hank because I think he’s a terrific teacher and will really connect with our guys.”
Poteat’s addition to the staff comes after a couple of shakeups this offseason.
Jon Budmayr, a former UW quarterback who had been the quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons, left the Badgers to become the offensive coordinator at Colorado State. Former defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield left for the same position at Vanderbilt.
Budmayr’s position will not be filled. UW has filled its allotment of assistant coaches.
Leonhard was offered the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator position late last week, but turned it down. Poteat's hiring will take some responsibilities off Leonhard's plate, though Leonhard will continue to coach safeties, the position he was a three-time All-American at for UW before playing 10 years in the NFL.
“I've heard so many good things about coach Leonhard from guys that we both crossed paths with in the NFL,” Poteat said. “We both have similar backgrounds in terms of being in the league for a long time and playing for several teams throughout our careers. More importantly we have similar backgrounds and ideas in terms of how we approach coaching young men. That's another thing that really drew me to the job.”
Badgers defense has chance to remain one of nation's best
DEFENSIVE LINE
On the roster: Michael Balistreri (RS Jr.), Keeanu Benton (Soph.), Boyd Dietzen (RS Soph.), Matt Henningsen (RS Jr.), Rodas Johnson (RS Fr.), Cade McDonald (Fr.), Isaiah Mullens (RS Soph.), Gio Paez (RS Fr.), James Thompson Jr. (Fr.), Bryson Williams (Jr.)
Incoming: Mike Jarvis
Departing: Isaiahh Loudermilk (NFL), Garrett Rand (injuries)
Projected starters (end, nose tackle, end): Thompson, Benton, Henningsen
Loudermilk’s departure might be the most impactful loss of the offseason for the Badgers. He was a stud on the defensive line and was able to play as effectively in base as he was nickel.
Rand (above) was Loudermilk’s running mate for years, but he announced that he was stepping away from the game due to injuries. Benton has shown flashes of being a big-time playmaker, and before an injury last season, Henningsen was a solid piece of the end rotation.
Thompson and McDonald saw the field as freshmen in 2020, but Thompson suffered a season-ending right leg injury against Michigan, so his status for the offseason is unknown. Mullens will also be a part of the rotation, if not a starter.
Depth may be a concern with this group moving forward, but they’ve got a solid top group to lean on.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER
On the roster: Noah Burks (RS Sr.), C.J. Goetz (RS Soph.), Izayah Green-May (RS Jr.), Nick Herbig (Fr.), Kaden Johnson (Fr.), Spencer Lytle (RS Fr.), Riley Nowakowski (Fr.), Marty Strey (RS Soph.), Aaron Witt (Fr.)
Incoming: Ayo Adebogun, TJ Bollers, Darryl Peterson
Departing: Possibly Burks (Graduation)
Projected starters: Burks (Replaced by Witt if Burks leaves), Herbig
Herbig (above) coming in and earning the starting job opposite of Burks was a surprise this season, but he proved he belonged by playing with a high motor. Goetz got more playing time than expected and he was able to provide some depth, but the young group of Johnson, Witt and the incoming freshmen will likely push for reps next year.
Witt is physically-gifted rusher and tallied a sack in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. A full offseason of preparation should do wonders for him.
Bollers is a four-star prospect that defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard called an “outside linebacker-plus.” Leonhard sees a versatile role for Bollers, and that could start next year.
A big question mark is what the Badgers can get out of Green-May. He missed the year with a right arm injury.
INSIDE LINEBACKER
On the roster: Leo Chenal (Soph.), Ross Gengler (Fr.), Tatum Grass (RS Fr.), Mike Maskalunas (RS Sr.), Maema Njongmeta (RS Fr.), Malik Reed (Fr.), Jack Sanborn (Jr.), Jordan Turner (Fr.), Preston Zachman (Fr.)
Incoming: Braelon Allen (could also play safety), Jake Chaney, Jake Ratzlaff, Bryan Sanborn
Departing: Possibly Maskalunas (Graduation)
Projected starters: Chenal, Sanborn
Sanborn’s return to the Badgers is a massive win for UW’s defense. Keeping Sanborn (above) and Chenal together for another season provides a cornerstone for the defense to build around.
It’s a young group behind those two, but they took strides this season in practice. Chenal and Sanborn rarely, if ever, leave the field, so getting backups ready in case of injury would be the primary concern.
The recruiting class at linebacker, highlighted by four-star prospects Allen and Ratzlaff, is impressive and helps deepen the group. Last season, inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad said he believed he had three players at his position he was comfortable putting on the field — it’ll be more next season.
CORNERBACK
On the roster: Donte Burton (RS Soph.), Dean Engram (RS Fr.), Deron Harrell (RS Jr.), Faion Hicks (RS Jr.), Max Lofy (Fr.), Semar Melvin (RS Fr.), Alexander Smith (RS Soph.), Caesar Williams (RS Sr.)
Incoming: Al Ashford III, Ricardo Hallman
Departing: Rachad Wildgoose (NFL)
Projected starters: Hicks, Melvin
There are rightfully major concerns about this group going into 2021.
After playing well for the most part against Indiana, the corners struggled against Iowa, Minnesota and Wake Forest to end the season. Hicks (above) and Williams will be back and likely be starters, and while the rest of the group has experience, their level of play hasn’t been high.
Leonhard’s aggressive pressures leave the corners on islands often and they didn’t respond well to those one-on-one challenges, with penalties in the secondary being a key issue this year.
There will be a lot of competition for reps in this group — any step up in play from the younger players would be welcome.
SAFETY
On the roster: Travian Blaylock (RS Soph.), Dante Caputo (RS Fr.), Tyler Mais (RS Jr.), Scott Nelson (RS Jr.), Brady Schipper (RS Soph.), Titus Toler (RS Fr.), John Torchio (RS Soph.), Collin Wilder (RS Sr.)
Incoming: Braelon Allen (could play ILB), Hunter Wohler
Departing: Eric Burrell (NFL), Cone (transfer)
Projected starters: Nelson, Wilder
Replacing Burrell will be a tall task, as he was the most experienced player in the group, but the safety position has depth going into next year.
Toler, Torchio and Mais have gotten some snaps over the past two years, and there could be an opportunity for more rotation if Leonhard likes a handful of his options at safety.
Wohler was one of the top recruits in the class, a four-star prospect out of Muskego, but expecting immediate production out of him might be too much to ask.
UW’s safeties are asked to play in the box often, with Nelson and Wilder (above) providing good physicality as tacklers. They’ll need to find someone to take more of an open-field coverage role next season.
This story will be updated.