Badgers hire NFL veteran Hank Poteat as cornerbacks coach
poteat photo 2-12

Hank Poteat has coached cornerbacks at Toledo since 2017.

 TOLEDO ATHLETICS

Paul Chryst is shaking up things on his University of Wisconsin football coaching staff.

Hank Poteat was announced Thursday as the team’s cornerbacks coach, signaling a splitting of duties between the new hire and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, who also had coached defensive backs.

Poteat is in the 11th year of his coaching career after playing 10 years in the NFL. The Pittsburgh alumnus was a graduate assistant for Chryst with the Panthers in 2013-14.

Poteat_Hank_HS_2015.jpg

"First and foremost what drew me to the job is coach Chryst,” Poteat said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to work with him and his staff again is exciting, and I’m thrilled to be able to reconnect. This is also a great step in my career as a coach. I started as GA at Pitt and learned from that tremendous group of coaches and then had the opportunity to really spread my wings as a coach in the MAC. To be able to take the next step and coach this outstanding group of players in the Big Ten is an honor.”

Poteat is expected to speak with reporters Thursday evening, per a UW official.

Five of the Badgers’ assistants — offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, special teams coordinator Chris Haering, defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej, tight ends coach Mickey Turner and Poteat — coached with Chryst at Pittsburgh.

Poteat comes to UW after serving as the cornerbacks coach at Toledo. He also has coached at Kent State and Kentucky Christian. He won a Super Bowl on the 2004 New England Patriots and played for five teams during his NFL stint. He tallied 199 total tackles and four interceptions in his time as a pro.

“I'm excited to be working with Hank again,” Chryst said. “He’s a tremendous person and a great coach. I’m really fired up for our players to get the chance to be coached by Hank because I think he’s a terrific teacher and will really connect with our guys.”

Poteat’s addition to the staff comes after a couple of shakeups this offseason.

Jon Budmayr, a former UW quarterback who had been the quarterbacks coach for the past three seasons, left the Badgers to become the offensive coordinator at Colorado State. Former defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield left for the same position at Vanderbilt.

Budmayr’s position will not be filled. UW has filled its allotment of assistant coaches.

Leonhard was offered the Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator position late last week, but turned it down. Poteat's hiring will take some responsibilities off Leonhard's plate, though Leonhard will continue to coach safeties, the position he was a three-time All-American at for UW before playing 10 years in the NFL. 

“I've heard so many good things about coach Leonhard from guys that we both crossed paths with in the NFL,” Poteat said. “We both have similar backgrounds in terms of being in the league for a long time and playing for several teams throughout our careers. More importantly we have similar backgrounds and ideas in terms of how we approach coaching young men. That's another thing that really drew me to the job.”

Badgers defense has chance to remain one of nation's best

This story will be updated. 

