Badgers' highest-paid employees asked to extend voluntary pay cuts for 4 more months

Those who are returning to full hours, however, will be subject to between five and 9½ furlough days through Feb. 27, with higher numbers correlating to higher salaries.

UW athletics employees were told Wednesday a similar furlough plan is likely for the period from March through June because of financial projections. The cancellation of more competition could affect the staffing strategy.

UW has projected $60 million to $70 million in pandemic-related revenue losses from a 2020-21 athletics budget originally approved at $140 million. The declines were attributed to lost ticket sales and donations associated with season packages, as well as concessions, sponsorships and licensing.

Limiting expenses through a hiring freeze, a pause on nonessential purchases and travel restrictions have gone along with the salary cuts.

Senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty said the 20 staffers staying in the work-share program are spread out in different roles in the department. Originally implemented for around 350 employees in May, the number was reduced to around 230 in August.