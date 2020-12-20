Badgers heading to Duke's Mayo Bowl to play Wake Forest

Injuries and COVID-19 have hit the UW offense hard in the past month, but they might be getting some reinforcements.

Senior receiver Danny Davis hasn’t played since the Michigan game on Nov. 14; senior receiver Kendric Pryor has missed the past two games after being injured against Indiana on Dec. 5. Neither receiver has been ruled out for the season, so perhaps they’d be able to play with 10 more days of recovery.

The Big Ten has altered its rule on how long players must be out of game action after a positive COVID-19 test, dropping the protocol from 21 days to 17. This change applies to all Big Ten sports.

UW freshman running back Jalen Berger was scratched from the lineup Dec. 11, the day before the Iowa game, and quarterback Graham Mertz indicated that Berger had tested positive for COVID-19. Assuming he did test positive — UW does not comment on an individual player’s testing status — the Music City Bowl falls on Day 19 after Berger’s test. So if Berger gets cleared by doctors to participate, he would be eligible to play in the bowl game.

Berger led the Badgers in rushing the three games he played and is the most explosive player in the UW backfield.