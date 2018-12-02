The University of Wisconsin football team will once again end its season against Miami.
Rather than a top-10 match-up in one of college football's most prestigious postseason games, however, the two are heading to New York City to play their rematch in the Pinstripe Bowl.
The game kicks off at 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 from Yankee Stadium and will be televised by ESPN. It marks the Badgers' first appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl, which began in 2010.
UW and Miami played in last year's Orange Bowl, when quarterback Alex Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes in the Badgers' 34-24 victory, capping a 13-1 season. The schools have squared off five times overall, two of which came in bowl games.
"I'm sure they're chomping at the bit, wanting to get back at us," Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor said in a UW video release. "It should be a good one."
UW (7-5) entered the year ranked fourth in the AP poll before a shocking home loss to BYU in Week 3. The Badgers went on to drop Big Ten road games at Michigan, Northwestern and Penn State before ending the regular season with a defeat against rival Minnesota at Camp Randall Stadium, their first loss to the Golden Gophers since 2003.
This year hasn't played out kindly for the Hurricanes (7-5), either. Miami began the season ranked eighth before being blown out by LSU in its opener. The Hurricanes then won five consecutive games before dropping four straight to Virginia, Boston College, Duke and Georgia Tech.
UW did extend its run of 17 straight bowl game appearances, tied for the fourth-longest streak in the country.
The Badgers have won four straight bowl games, including a 3-0 record under head coach Paul Chryst, while Miami has lost seven of its last eight.
Per a UW release, UW-Madison's alumni base of nearly 4,000 in New York City is the university's fifth-largest alumni population and largest outside of the Midwest.
"We have a very large contingent of dedicated fans and alumni in the New York area and look forward to being able to connect with them," UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in the release. "It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our players to spend the holiday season in New York City. I am sure it will be an experience they never forget."
The exclusive bowl ticket request period for donors to Wisconsin Athletics and general public season ticket holders concludes Monday at noon. Requests can be made online at UWBadgers.com or by calling the Wisconsin Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-GO-BADGERS.
UW student season ticket holders can purchase tickets Monday at 7 p.m. Only online orders will be accepted. All other Badgers fans can purchase tickets beginning Tuesday at noon by ordering online or calling the ticket office.