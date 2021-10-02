 Skip to main content
Badgers' Graham Mertz, Jake Ferguson sidelined with chest injuries against Michigan
Mertz pregame

Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz warms up before Saturday's game against Michigan.

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz left Saturday's game against Michigan in the third quarter after absorbing a sack that appeared to injure his left side.

Mertz went into the injury tent on the Badgers' sideline after staying down on the field after the hit just 51 seconds into the third quarter. After leaving, he went to the Badgers' locker room accompanied by an athletic trainer.

UW tight end Jake Ferguson also went to the locker room at the same time. The Badgers announced both had chest injuries and were questionable to return.

Michigan's Daxton Hill went in untouched on a delayed blitz and got a free shot on Mertz's blind side.

The Badgers quarterback and the UW offense started slow Saturday, going three-and-out on their first four drives. But Mertz engineered a touchdown drive late in the second quarter that cut Michigan's lead to 13-10. He connected with Chimere Dike for 36 yards to the Wolverines' 18 with 13 seconds remaining, then for a score on the next play.

In the first UW football game at Camp Randall Stadium in 651 days, Badgers fans didn't disappoint when it came time to "Jump Around" on Saturday.

Mertz was 8 of 15 for 115 yards and a touchdown when he left the game.

Junior Chase Wolf replaced him on the Badgers' next drive.

