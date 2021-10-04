 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers' Graham Mertz, Jake Ferguson questionable for Illinois game
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Badgers' Graham Mertz, Jake Ferguson questionable for Illinois game

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin safety speaks to the media after the Badgers' 38-17 loss to No. 14 Michigan Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson are listed as questionable for Saturday's game at Illinois.

Mertz, a redshirt sophomore, suffered a chest injury last week against Michigan and had to be taken to an area hospital for further examination. He was listed as the team’s starter on the depth chart, but questionable on the status report. 

Ferguson, a senior, is also questionable after suffering a chest injury. Fullback Quan Easterling, tight end Jack Eschenbach, safety Tyler Mais and  cornerback Semar Melvin are all questionable. 

Inside linebacker Jordan Turner and outside linebacker Aaron Witt are listed as out. 

UW's status reports do not list reasons for a player's inclusion. No changes were made to UW's depth chart. 

UW (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) travels to Illinois (2-4, 1-2) for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday game looking to get back on track for this season.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics