Badgers' Graham Mertz gains valuable experience on road to Rose Bowl

Mertz has been getting an extended experience in his first season, as the Badgers made the Big Ten Championship Game and take on Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

“When you can play Ohio State two times in one year, it’s pretty cool to go against those guys. That’s an NFL defense you’re going up against, so it’s great to have that growth. Same thing with Oregon. It’s been great to have those extra practices and really grow in addition to the (regular season),” Mertz said.

Rudolph, who played in the 1994 Rose Bowl for UW, said it’s difficult to quantify just what a player gains from being along for the ride for a postseason run like the Badgers are on. But he said Mertz could see how other players prepare for games of this magnitude.

“I think when guys get an experience like that and they see how guys around them approach it, you learn something from everyone. And he might learn something from what J.T. does as much as he learns from what maybe Jack does, as well as what Tyler Biadasz does. And just how guys deal with certain things, how they prepare themselves and take care of themselves,” Rudolph said.

Going forward, Mertz said he wants to compete to play more or possibly start.