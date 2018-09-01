...A FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM FLOODGATE RELEASE REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 430 PM CDT SUNDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN DANE COUNTY...
LATEST REPORTS FROM MADISON CITY OFFICIALS THIS MORNING CONTINUE TO
REPORT MULTIPLE ROAD CLOSURES IN THE VICINITY OF WHERE THE YAHARA
RIVER CUTS THROUGH THE ISTHMUS. THIS IS DUE TO FLOODING RESULTING
FROM WATER BEING RELEASED FROM LAKE MENDOTA VIA THE TENNEY DAM.
FLOOD WATERS ARE AFFECTING MADISON'S NEAR EAST SIDE ON THE ISTHMUS,
EAST OF BLAIR STREET. MANY ROADS HAVE WATER ON THEM OR ARE CLOSED IN
THAT AREA INCLUDING EAST JOHNSON STREET. EAST WASHINGTON AVENUE HAS
A FEW INCHES OF WATER ON THE OUTSIDE LANE, BUT ALL LANES ARE OPEN.
PLEASE VISIT THE CITY OF MADISON'S WEBSITE FOR ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION.
AROUND ONE INCH OF RAIN IS FORECAST TONIGHT WITH ANOTHER 1 TO 2
INCHES THROUGH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEKEND. THIS MAY RESULT IN
ADDITIONAL FLOODING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA SO BE PREPARED FOR
ADDITIONAL ROAD AND OR LANE CLOSURES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES AND INTO FLOOD WATERS.
&&
Weather Alert
...POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING TODAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN,
AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN
EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN. IN SOUTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, COLUMBIA, DANE, GREEN LAKE, IOWA,
MARQUETTE, AND SAUK. IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, DODGE, JEFFERSON,
OZAUKEE, AND WASHINGTON.
* THROUGH THIS EVENING
* HEAVY RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS MAY
FALL IN A ONE TO THREE HOUR TIME PERIOD. THIS COULD RESULT IN
AREAS OF FLASH FLOODING.
* THE ADDITIONAL RAINFALL WILL FALL ON AREAS THAT HAVE RECENTLY
HAD RIVER FLOODING AND LINGERING LOCALIZED URBAN AND RURAL
FLOODING. THESE WET CONDITIONS WILL RESULT IN A FASTER
RESPONSE TO HEAVY RAINFALL, AND QUICKER DEVELOPMENT OF FLASH
FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor is tackled by Hilltoppers defensive back Dionte Ruffin in the second quarter of Wisconsin's 34-3 win over Western Kentucky on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
The University of Wisconsin football team got creative at tight end after another injury left the unit shorthanded in its 2018 season opener.
Already without fifth-year senior starter Zander Neuville, the No. 4 Badgers lost sophomore Luke Benzschawel to an injury in the first half of their 34-3 victory over Western Kentucky on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.
Down its top two blocking tight ends, UW turned to redshirt freshman Logan Bruss in some of its sets that included multiple tight ends. Bruss, an offensive lineman from Kimberly, switched jerseys from No. 60 to No. 85 for the game.
Neuville, who’s out with a right hamstring injury, typically wears No. 85.
Meanwhile, the Badgers got a boost from another redshirt freshman tight end. Jake Ferguson, a former Madison Memorial standout, had three receptions for 32 yards by halftime of his UW debut.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor is brought down by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Ta'Corian Darden (15) in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) celebrates his 1st quarter run with Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel (66). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scoring on a 1st quarter run. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) sacks Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Drew Eckels (4) in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) tackles Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Marquez Trigg (5) in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) looking for running room in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) scoring on a 1st quarter run. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) looking for running room in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Jahcour Pearson (7) breaks a tackle of Wisconsin Badgers safety Scott Nelson (9) in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) pressures Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Drew Eckels (4 in the 1st quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) catches a 2nd quarter pass in front of Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Roger Cray (24). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Head Coach Paul Chryst on the sidelines in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor can't hold on to this 2nd quarter pass. Taylor was covered by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back DeAndre Farris (22). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) throwing an incomplete pass in the 2nd quarter. Hornibrook was rushed by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Ben Holt (44). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers place kicker Rafael Gaglianone (27) celebrates his 2nd quarter field goal. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) breaking tackles on his way for a 30-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) is tackled by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dionte Ruffin (26) in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) is tackled by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Dionte Ruffin (26) in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) completes a pass to Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) in the 2nd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) scores on a 4th quarter run past Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Antwon Kincade (31). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) scores on a 4th quarter run. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) scores on a 4th quarter run. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Garrett Groshek (37) celebrates on a 4th quarter run with Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12), and Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver A.J. Taylor (4). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) was not able to hang on to this Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) pass in the 3rd quarter. Taylor was defended by Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Ben Holt (44). The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (20) intercepted a pass intended for Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Drew Eckels (4) in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook (12) looking to pass in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin Head Football Coach Paul Chryst discusses a call in the 3rd quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers hosted Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Friday Aug. 31, 2018 in the season opener at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS STATE JOURNAL
Ferguson’s first two receptions resulted in third-down conversions. His third, an 11-yarder on second down late in the first half, helped UW move the chains during an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with wide receiver Kendric Pryor catching a touchdown pass from junior Alex Hornibrook that gave the Badgers a 24-0 lead heading into halftime.
Benzschawel injured his right leg late in the first quarter. He limped off after an eight-yard run by tailback Jonathan Taylor.
Tackle shuffle
Sophomore Cole Van Lanen began the game as a backup, but he saw more time at left tackle than starter Jon Dietzen.
Dietzen, a junior who moved from guard to tackle during the offseason, played the entire opening series. Van Lanen was in the next series, which consisted of one play: a 47-yard touchdown run by Taylor, who burst through a hole on Van Lanen’s side.
Dietzen was in the lineup for UW’s third series and again on the fifth. But Van Lanen took over from there.
Dietzen and Van Lanen were listed as co-starters after training camp for a spot Michael Deiter occupied last season. Deiter moved back to left guard following last season.
Gaglianone focused
As UW’s most experienced player, with 44 games played after the opener, Rafael Gaglianone appears a near-lock to become the most prolific kicker in Badgers history.
The Sao Paulo, Brazil, native entered Friday needing just six field goals to break Todd Gregoire’s career record of 65. Simply making it through the season should allow Gaglianone to fly past Gregoire by December.
UW-Madison sophomore Niki Heidarian, center, of Mequon, carries a paper mache "Bucky" she made this summer as she heads to a house party with friends Dominika Lulewicz, left, of Milwaukee, and Kristina Smeshko, of Mequon, both UW-Madison sophomores, before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Troy Snow and his wife, Kristine, right, of Baraboo, look to grab a bite to eat before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. The Snows have been season ticket holders for 16 years. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Jason Sczepaniak, of Sun Prairie, with his daughter, Allie, 4, checks out pre-game festivities during the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
UW-Madison seniors Jake Mindel, right, from Los Angeles, and Joe Fortman, of Milwaukee, grill out in the front yard of Fortman's house before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the University of Wisconsin marching band pass by an apartment complex before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Members of the University of Wisconsin marching band walk along Randall Avenue before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Scenes before the start of the Wisconsin Badgers' season opener football game against Western Kentucky in Madison, Wis., Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
That’s not something Gaglianone, who missed most of the 2016 season with a back injury, takes for granted.
“I’ve dealt with injuries before,” Gaglianone said. “There’s been times like the 2016 season where it comes out of nowhere and it just happens and you can’t control it.”
Gaglianone feels his most recent injury is one he actually can control. The fifth-year senior felt tightness in his right leg during the early stages of fall camp, sidelining him for a large chunk of last month’s practices.
While Gaglianone knew he’d return by the opener, it served as a reminder that nothing — health, team success or individual accolades — during his final year with the Badgers comes with a guarantee.
Gaglianone didn’t enter the season restricted in any way, but he said he’s taking the necessary steps to ensure he’ll be available week in and week out.
“I’m just doing a good job staying on top of it and understanding what you’ve got to do pre-practice and after practice,” Gaglianone said. “But it’s nothing that I’m too concerned about in terms of losing reps and stuff like that.”
Gaglianone said he isn’t focused on Gregoire’s record, or any individual accomplishments.
He views the goals of the Badgers as more important than his own, and he’s just a small piece in helping UW live up to high expectations this season.
“That’s all I’m really looking forward to,” Gaglianone said. “I’ve had some good seasons, but that comes with the price of the team putting me in that position. I understand my position in this team, and I don’t want to get caught up in me getting close to a record or me getting close to this or that. I know that I got here by doing what I’ve done, which is just focusing on putting the team first and just trying to help them as much as I can. If I’m doing that, whatever goal or whatever record will come naturally. ... As of right now, it’s just always thinking of the next kick and trying to make it.”
Shorthanded at safety
Freshman safety Reggie Pearson didn’t suit up for the game. Pearson wasn’t listed on the injury report late in the week, and a team spokesman said he didn’t have any information on Pearson’s status.
UW already was thin in the back end behind starters D’Cota Dixon and Scott Nelson. Pearson was listed as the backup to Dixon at strong safety. Another backup safety, sophomore Patrick Johnson, missed the game with a head injury.
Meanwhile, sophomore linebacker Mike Mascalunas left the game in the second quarter with a right leg injury.
Pryor, who had four catches for 51 yards in the first half, didn’t play after halftime due to cramps.
For starters
Nine UW players made their first career starts in the opener.
On offense, they were: Benzschawel and senior fullback Alec Ingold.
On defense, redshirt freshmen defensive end Matt Henningsen and Kayden Lyles got their first starts, along with senior outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, sophomore cornerback Caesar Williams, redshirt freshman Faion Hicks and redshirt freshman safety Scott Nelson.
State Journal reporter Jason Galloway contributed to this story.