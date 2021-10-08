Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets, parking and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin visits Illinois

Whether you are heading down to Memorial Stadium or watching from the comfort of your couch, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the University of Wisconsin football team (1-3) squares off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-4) on Saturday in Champaign, Ill.
Watching from home
Saturday's game is being broadcast on the Big Ten Network, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Fans in the Madison area can listen to the game on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call.
Heading to Memorial Stadium
If you're heading down to Illinois for the game, here's what you should know in advance:
Tickets: Fans have the option of using mobile tickets at Illini games this years, with the university encouraging spectators to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay on their smartphone before entering. For fans still looking for a ticket to Saturday's game, as of 5 p.m. Friday the Illini had tickets available ranging from $65-$575 before fees, and the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats from $35-$300 plus fees.
Weather: It's shaping up to be a perfect fall day for football, as the National Weather Service is calling for sunshine and a high temperature near 82 degrees Saturday afternoon in Champaign. There will be a slight south/southeast wind with gusts up to 18 mph.
COVID protocols: Fans at Illinois football home games are required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking. Fans are not required to wear face coverings while in the outdoor areas of the stadium, including the outdoor seating areas.
Cashless concessions: Concession stands at Memorial will accept only credit and debit cards this season as the Illini move to cashless service at all venues starting this season.
