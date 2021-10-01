Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets, parking and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Michigan

Whether you are heading down to Camp Randall Stadium or watching from the comfort of your couch, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the University of Wisconsin football team squares off against the 14th-ranked Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in Madison.
Watching from home
Saturday's game is being broadcast on Fox, with kickoff scheduled for 11 a.m. Beginning at 9 a.m., Fox will broadcast its "Big Noon Kickoff" show live from Badgerville, UW's free tailgating event on Engineering Mall just north of Camp Randall. Fans in the Madison area can listen to the game on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call.
Heading to Camp Randall
After some issues during UW's home opener with long concessions lines and a lack of mask wearing on the concourses, the university has focused on improving the fan experience amid staffing shortages at Camp Randall.
“We definitely appreciate the fans’ understanding and patience as we continue to build our team back up,” UW director of football brand communications Brian Lucas said after the opener, “because we know the concessions experience is a really important part of game day and it’s a priority for us to continue to improve in that area and provide the best service possible.”
For fans who are attending their first game of the season, there are a few changes to be prepared for:
Tickets: With UW no longer issuing team-printed tickets, fans attending the game can either print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate.
Buyers receive their tickets digitally and the barcoded passes exist in the user’s account to be used, transferred or resold. Fans use a self-serve scanner at the gate for entry to the stadium.
Spectators also can opt for a print-at-home ticket method. Those have to be on paper; they can’t be scanned off a phone screen.
Gates open at 9:30 a.m., with the Badgers scheduled to take the field for pre-game warm-ups at 10:05 a.m., followed out by the UW Marching Band at 10:35 a.m.
For fans still looking for a ticket to get into Saturday's game, as of Friday at 4 p.m., UW still had seats available for $110-$150 before fees and the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats from $38-$500 plus fees.
Weather: The beautiful fall weather in Madison could be broken up Saturday by some early afternoon storms, with the National Weather Service calling for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon with a high near 78 degrees.
Parking: The university operates a number of parking lots on a first-come, first-served basis on football gamedays, with costs ranging from $5-$15 for passenger vehicles. For those heading to the game by bicycle, there is free bike parking available from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. behind the Monroe Street Fire Station along the southwest commuter path. Check out the map below for all parking lot locations and availability:
COVID protocols: Fans should bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks when they’re in indoor public areas of the stadium unless they’re actively eating or drinking. Mask also are “strongly encouraged” in outdoor areas, according to guidance issued by the athletic department Aug. 16.
Cashless concessions: Concession stands at Camp Randall will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay. The change, which made a rocky debut at the opener against Penn State, has been implemented by other arenas and stadiums in the state. Unlike at some other venues, there will be no reverse ATM kiosks allowing fans to exchange cash for a prepaid card, so plan accordingly. UW is allowing fans to bring a sealed 20-ounce bottle of water into the stadium.
Gameday entertainment: UW is planning to honor former athletic director and coach Barry Alvarez on Saturday, which the university has dubbed "Barry Alvarez Day." Alvarez, who spent over 30 years at UW, including 16 as the Badgers' head football coach, will be in attendance as the Badgers reflect on his achievements. Fans will also receive a commemorative rally towel highlighting UW's success under Alvarez.
