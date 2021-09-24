Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets, parking and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin faces Notre Dame

Parking: There are numerous options for Badgers fans driving to Chicago for the game. Parking at the stadium in on-site lots, which close at 5 p.m., is limited on gameday, with fans arriving after 8 a.m. likely to park in an off-site lot. For certain off-site lots, fans can purchase parking passes ranging from $16 to $75 in advance at Parking.com. For those looking to tailgate before the game, it's allowed in the open-air lots — including the south lot, north parking garage and Adler Planetarium lot — along with the top level of the Waldron Deck garage. There are also several public transit options to the stadium, including the bus, the "L" train and the Metra rail. For more details on public transit options, the Chicago Tribune shares a detailed breakdown in its preview of the game.