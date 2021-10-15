 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets, parking and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Army
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets, parking and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Army

  • 0

Whether you are heading down to Camp Randall Stadium or watching from the comfort of your couch, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the University of Wisconsin football team takes on the Army Black Knights on Saturday night in Madison.

Watching from home

Saturday's game is being broadcast on the Big Ten Network, with kickoff schedule for 7 p.m. The BTN will also broadcast its pregame show live from Engineering Mall starting at 9 a.m., with gates opening to the public at 8 a.m. Fans in the Madison area can listen to the game on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call. 

Heading to Camp Randall 

After some issues during UW's home opener with long concessions lines and a lack of mask wearing on the concourses, the university has focused on improving the fan experience amid staffing shortages at Camp Randall. 

For fans who are attending their first game of the season, there are a few changes to be prepared for:

Tickets: With UW no longer issuing team-printed tickets, fans attending the game can either print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate. 

Buyers receive their tickets digitally and the barcoded passes exist in the user’s account to be used, transferred or resold. Fans use a self-serve scanner at the gate for entry to the stadium.

Spectators also can opt for a print-at-home ticket method. Those have to be on paper; they can’t be scanned off a phone screen.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the Badgers scheduled to take the field for pre-game warm-ups at 6:05 p.m., followed out by the UW Marching Band at 6:35 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin quarterback speaks to the media on Monday in Madison.

For fans still looking for a ticket to get into Saturday's game, as of Friday at 5 p.m., UW still had seats available for $50-$65 before fees and the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats for $21-$325 plus fees.

Weather: The Badgers' string of beautiful weather could be snapped with temperatures expected to dip Saturday night, as the National Weather Service is predicting a sunny afternoon with highs in the mid-50s that will give way to an overnight low around 41 degrees. Fans should be able to stay dry with no rain in the forecast, but a west wind of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph could make things interesting for the kickers Saturday night. 

The University of Wisconsin tight end speaks to the media Saturday after the Badgers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini 24-0 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Il.

Parking: The university operates a number of parking lots on a first-come, first-served basis on football gamedays, with costs ranging from $5-$15 for passenger vehicles. For those heading to the game by bicycle, there is free bike parking available from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. behind the Monroe Street Fire Station along the southwest commuter path. Check out the map below for all parking lot locations and availability:

Download PDF Wisconsin football parking map

COVID protocols: Fans should bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks when they’re in indoor public areas of the stadium unless they’re actively eating or drinking. Mask also are “strongly encouraged” in outdoor areas, according to guidance issued by the athletic department Aug. 16.

Cashless concessions: Concession stands at Camp Randall will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay. The change, which made a rocky debut at last Saturday's opener against Penn State, has been implemented by other arenas and stadiums in the state. Unlike at some other venues, there will be no reverse ATM kiosks allowing fans to exchange cash for a prepaid card, so plan accordingly. UW is allowing fans to bring a sealed 20-ounce bottle of water into the stadium.

The University of Wisconsin running back speaks to the media Saturday after rushing for 131 yards and a touchdown in the Badgers' 24-0 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Il.

Catch up on our coverage

From reporter Colten Bartholomew taking a look back at the UW football team's limited history against service academies to columnist Jim Polzin explaining why the Badgers win over Illinois last week was a step in the right direction — and everything in between — we have something for every Badgers fan ahead of Saturday's showdown with Army:

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics