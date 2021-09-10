Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets, parking and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Eastern Michigan

Whether you are heading down to Camp Randall Stadium or watching from the comfort of your couch, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the 18th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Saturday night in Madison.
Watching from home
Saturday's game is being broadcast on Fox Sports 1, with kickoff schedule for 6 p.m. Fans in the Madison area can also listen along on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call.
Heading to Camp Randall
With Saturday night marking the second game the Badgers have welcomed fans back to Camp Randall after the pandemic kept them away in 2020, university officials are hoping for a smoother experience after last weekend's opener saw long concessions lines and a lack of mask wearing on concourses.
For fans who are attending their first game of the season, there are a few changes to be prepared for:
Tickets: With UW no longer issuing team-printed tickets, fans attending the game can either print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate.
Buyers receive their tickets digitally and the barcoded passes exist in the user’s account to be used, transferred or resold. Fans use a self-serve scanner at the gate for entry to the stadium.
The Badgers shared a short video on social media this week with a few tips for using the digital tickets when entering the stadium. Fans are instructed to place their phones under the scanner, with the screen side facing up, and wait for the green light to illuminate. The video also suggests turning your phone's brightness to its maximum setting before placing it under the scanner.
🎟 Reminder on some gameday tips!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 10, 2021
See you all TOMORROW! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xm9LsRGpfd
Spectators also can opt for a print-at-home ticket method. Those have to be on paper; they can’t be scanned off a phone screen.
For fans still looking for a ticket to get into Saturday night's game, as of Friday at 5 p.m., UW still had seats available for $30-$40 before fees and the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats from $10-$66 plus fees.
Weather: The pleasant weather in Madison is expected to last through the first half, with the National Weather Service predicting clear skies and an afternoon high of 88 degrees before calling for a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. as the temperature cools to an overnight low of 65 degrees.
Parking: The university operates a number of parking lots on a first-come, first-served basis on football gamedays, with costs ranging from $5-$15 for passenger vehicles. For those heading to the game by bicycle, there is free bike parking available from 4 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. behind the Monroe Street Fire Station along the southwest commuter path. Check out the map below for all parking lot locations and availability:
COVID protocols: Fans should bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks when they’re in indoor public areas of the stadium unless they’re actively eating or drinking. Mask also are “strongly encouraged” in outdoor areas, according to guidance issued by the athletic department Aug. 16.
Cashless concessions: Concession stands at Camp Randall will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay. The change, which made a rocky debut at last Saturday's opener against Penn State, has been implemented by other arenas and stadiums in the state. Unlike at some other venues, there will be no reverse ATM kiosks allowing fans to exchange cash for a prepaid card, so plan accordingly. UW is allowing fans to bring a sealed 20-ounce bottle of water into the stadium.
Remembrance: The Badgers will recognize the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, with a moment of silence before the national anthem, which is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Following the anthem, there will be a flyover by F-16 pilots from the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard based out of Truax Field in Madison.
Gameday entertainment: The UW Marching Band will stop by Badgerville for a performance at 4:25 p.m. before swinging by Union South for a Badger Bash performance at 5:05 p.m. For halftime, the band is planning a special performance titled "Freedom: The UW Band Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9/11." And no day at Camp Randall would be complete without the band's signature "Fifth Quarter" performance, which follows the end of the game.
Special guests: Former Badgers linebacker Jack Cichy, who went from a walk-on at Wisconsin to a Super Bowl champion with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, will be in attendance Saturday night to serve as honorary captain. The Badgers will also recognize members of the 2020 and 2021 UW Athletics Hall of Fame classes throughout the game. Those being honored from the Class of 2020 include: Jeff Braun (men's track and field), John Byce (men's hockey), Aaron Gibson (football), Carla MacLeod (women's hockey), Jessie Stomski (women's basketball), Mike Wilkinson (men's basketball), Richard Bartman (boxing), and Ted Kellner (special service). From the Class of 2021: Meghan Duggan (women's hockey), Yasmin Farooq (women's rowing), Blake Geoffrion (men's hockey), Ross and Grant James (men's rowing), Ron Jeidy (wrestling) and Maggie Meyer (women's swimming).
