Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets, parking and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Iowa

Whether you are heading down to Camp Randall Stadium or watching from the comfort of your couch, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the University of Wisconsin football team (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) hosts the 9th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1) on Saturday in Madison.
Watching from home
Saturday's game is being broadcast on ESPN, with kickoff schedule for 11 a.m. Fans in the Madison area can listen to the game on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call.
Heading to Camp Randall
For fans who are attending their first game of the season, there are a few changes to be prepared for:
Tickets: With UW no longer issuing team-printed tickets, fans attending the game can either print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate.
Buyers receive their tickets digitally and the barcoded passes exist in the user’s account to be used, transferred or resold. Fans use a self-serve scanner at the gate for entry to the stadium.
🎟 Reminder on some gameday tips!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 10, 2021
See you all TOMORROW! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xm9LsRGpfd
Gates open at 9:30 a.m., with the Badgers scheduled to take the field for pre-game warm-ups at 10:05 a.m., followed out by the UW Marching Band at 10:35 a.m. The national anthem is schedule for 10:50 a.m. and will include a flyover by four A-10 warthogs from Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.
For fans still looking for a ticket to get into Saturday's game, as of Friday at 5:30 p.m., UW still had seats available for $90-$120 before fees and the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats for $43-$315 plus fees.
Weather: The Badgers' string of beautiful weather at Camp Randall may be over for the year, as the National Weather Service is predicting a high near 56 degrees. Fans should be able to stay dry with no rain in the forecast, but a 10 mph north wind could make it feel a bit colder inside the stadium.
Parking: The university operates a number of parking lots on a first-come, first-served basis on football gamedays, with costs ranging from $5-$15 for passenger vehicles. For those heading to the game by bicycle, there is free bike parking available from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. behind the Monroe Street Fire Station along the southwest commuter path. Check out the map below for all parking lot locations and availability:
COVID protocols: Fans should bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks when they’re in indoor public areas of the stadium unless they’re actively eating or drinking. Mask also are “strongly encouraged” in outdoor areas, according to guidance issued by the athletic department Aug. 16.
Cashless concessions: Concession stands at Camp Randall will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay.
