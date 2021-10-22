 Skip to main content
Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin visits Purdue
Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin visits Purdue

Whether you are making the trek to Ross-Ade Stadium or watching from the comfort of your couch, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the University of Wisconsin football team (3-3) squares off against the 25th-ranked Purdue Boilermakers (4-2) on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, Indiana. 

Watching at home

Saturday's game is being broadcast on the Big Ten Network, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. Fans in the Madison area can listen to the game on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call.

Heading to Ross-Ade Stadium

If you're heading down to West Lafayette for the game, here's what you should know in advance:

Tickets: Fans are required to use mobile tickets for parking and entry to the stadium, with the university encouraging spectators to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay on their smartphone before entering. For fans still looking for a ticket to Saturday's game, as of 5 p.m. Friday Purdue did not have any tickets available, but the ticket brokering website StubHub was offering seats from $28-$285 plus fees. 

Weather: Fans headed to the game can expect the recent trend of pleasant weather to continue, with the National Weather Service calling for a mostly sunny afternoon with a high of 58 degrees and a west wind of 6 mph.

COVID protocols: Fans at Purdue football home games are required to wear masks in all public indoor areas, including restrooms, elevators and the team store. Fans are not required to wear face coverings while in the outdoor areas of the stadium, including the outdoor seating areas.  

Cashless concessions: Concession stands at Ross-Ade Stadium will accept only credit and debit cards. Fans are able to covert cash to concessions cards at section 115.

More info: Check out the Boilermakers' 2021 football fan guide below for additional information. 

Download PDF Purdue 2021 football fan guide

Catch up on our coverage

From reporter Colten Bartholomew taking a look at how former Badgers star Melvin Gordon has helped push freshman Braelon Allen to columnist Jim Polzin breaking down where UW stands in the Big Ten West race — and everything in between — we have something for every Badgers fan:

