 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin visits Rutgers
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin visits Rutgers

  • 0

Whether you're watching from the comfort of your couch or making the lengthy journey out east, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the University of Wisconsin football team (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) squares off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4) Saturday afternoon at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. 

Watching at home

Saturday's game is being broadcast on the Big Ten Network with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Brandon Gaudin will do play-by-play for the BTN broadcast while working alongside analyst James Laurinaitis and reporter Rick Pizzo. Fans in the Madison area can listen to the game on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call.

Heading to SHI Stadium

If you happen to be making the trek to New Jersey for the game, here's what you should know in advance:

Tickets: Fans are required to use mobile tickets for entry to the stadium, with the university encouraging spectators to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay on their smartphone before entering. For fans still looking for a ticket to Saturday's game, as of 5 p.m. Friday, Rutgers had seats available from $55-$150 before fees and the ticket brokering site StubHub was offering seats for $12-$225 plus fees. 

University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz speaks about how the Wisconsin football team stayed together after early struggles and the success of the team's running backs after the Badgers defeated the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes 27-7 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison..

Weather: It's shaping up to be another beautiful fall day for Badgers football, with the National Weather Service calling for a sunny afternoon with a high around 54 degrees and an east wind of 5 mph.

COVID protocols: Fans at Rutgers football home games are required to wear masks in all public indoor areas, including restrooms, elevators and the team store. Fans are not required to wear face coverings while in the outdoor areas of the stadium, including the outdoor seating areas. 

More info: Check out the Scarlet Knights' 2021 football fan guide below for additional information:

Download PDF Rutgers 2021 football fan guide

Catch up on our coverage 

From columnist Jim Polzin focusing on the players still in Madison amid a surge in transfers to beat reporter Colten Bartholomew exploring the lighter side of UW linebacker Nick Herbig — and everything in between — we have something for every Badgers fan:

University of Wisconsin safety Collin Wilder speaks to the media Saturday after the Badgers defeated the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes 27-7 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

University of Wisconsin freshman Braelon Allen speaks to the media Saturday after the Badgers defeated the No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes 27-7 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

University of Wisconsin football players rush the field to claim the Heartland Trophy after defeating the 9th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes 27-7 on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics