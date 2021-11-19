Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Nebraska

Whether you are heading down to Camp Randall Stadium or watching from the comfort of your couch, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the 19th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) hosts the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 1-6) in a Big Ten West battle for the Freedom Trophy Saturday in Madison.
Watching from home
Saturday's game is being broadcast on ABC, with kickoff schedule for 2:30 p.m. Fans in the Madison area can listen to the game on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call.
Heading to Camp Randall
For fans who are attending Saturday's game, here are a few things to be prepared for:
Tickets: With UW no longer issuing team-printed tickets, fans attending the game can either print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate.
Buyers receive their tickets digitally and the barcoded passes exist in the user’s account to be used, transferred or resold. Fans use a self-serve scanner at the gate for entry to the stadium.
Gates open at 1 p.m., with the Badgers scheduled to take the field for pre-game warm-ups at 1:35 p.m., followed out by the UW Marching Band at 2:05 p.m. The national anthem is scheduled for 2:15 p.m., with a ceremony to honor the team's 23 seniors to follow at 2:20 p.m.
For fans still looking for a ticket to get into Saturday's game, as of Friday at 5:30 p.m., UW still had seats available for $70-$90 before fees and the ticket brokering site StubHub was offering seats for $10-$285 plus fees.
Weather: It should be a great fall day for Badgers football at Camp Randall. The National Weather Service is predicting partly sunny skies with a high near 47 degrees, with a 5-15 mph south wind.
Parking: The university operates a number of parking lots on a first-come, first-served basis on football gamedays, with costs ranging from $5-$15 for passenger vehicles. For those heading to the game by bicycle, there is free bike parking available from 12:30 p.m. until one hour after the end of the game behind the Monroe Street Fire Station along the southwest commuter path. Check out the map below for all parking lot locations and availability:
COVID protocols: Fans should bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks when they’re in indoor public areas of the stadium unless they’re actively eating or drinking. Mask also are “strongly encouraged” in outdoor areas, according to guidance issued by the athletic department Aug. 16.
Cashless concessions: Concession stands at Camp Randall will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay.
Catch up on our coverage
