Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Northwestern
Whether you are heading down to Camp Randall Stadium or watching from the comfort of your couch, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the 20th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) hosts the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 1-5) in a Big Ten battle Saturday in Madison. 

Watching from home

Saturday's game is being broadcast on ESPN2, with kickoff schedule for 11 a.m. Fans in the Madison area can listen to the game on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call.

Heading to Camp Randall

For fans who are attending Saturday's game, here are a few things to be prepared for:

Tickets: With UW no longer issuing team-printed tickets, fans attending the game can either print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate. 

Buyers receive their tickets digitally and the barcoded passes exist in the user’s account to be used, transferred or resold. Fans use a self-serve scanner at the gate for entry to the stadium.

Gates open at 9:30 a.m., with the Badgers scheduled to take the field for pre-game warm-ups at 10:05 a.m., followed out by the UW Marching Band at 10:35 a.m. The national anthem is schedule for 10:50 a.m. and will include a flyover by the Patriot Parachute Team. 

For fans still looking for a ticket to get into Saturday's game, as of Friday at 6 p.m., UW still had seats available for $60-$80 before fees and the ticket brokering site StubHub was offering seats for $13-$340 plus fees. 

Weather: While any snowfall is expected to hold off until Saturday night, fans will be in for a chilly day at Camp Randall with the National Weather Service predicting a high near 36 degrees with a 10-15 mph west wind.

Parking: The university operates a number of parking lots on a first-come, first-served basis on football gamedays, with costs ranging from $5-$15 for passenger vehicles. For those heading to the game by bicycle, there is free bike parking available from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. behind the Monroe Street Fire Station along the southwest commuter path. Check out the map below for all parking lot locations and availability:

Download PDF Wisconsin football parking map

COVID protocols: Fans should bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks when they’re in indoor public areas of the stadium unless they’re actively eating or drinking. Mask also are “strongly encouraged” in outdoor areas, according to guidance issued by the athletic department Aug. 16.

Cashless concessions: Concession stands at Camp Randall will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay. 

Catch up on our coverage

From reporter Colten Bartholomew exploring how fifth-year receiver Danny Davis continues to improve to columnist Jim Polzin breaking down how quarterback Graham Mertz turned in a long-awaited performance last week — and everything in between — we have something for every Badgers fan ahead of Saturday's showdown with Northwestern:

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and the Northwestern "Wild" cats

Badgers football coach Paul Chryst details tailback Chez Mellusi's injury status and timetable for return.

University of Wisconsin senior linebacker Jack Sanborn speaks to the media after the Badgers defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-3 on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

University of Wisconsin sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz speaks to the media after the Badgers defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-3 on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

University of Wisconsin freshman tailback Braelon Allen speaks to the media after the Badgers defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-3 on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

University of Wisconsin junior linebacker Leo Chenal speaks to the media after the Badgers defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-3 on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.
