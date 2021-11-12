Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Northwestern

Whether you are heading down to Camp Randall Stadium or watching from the comfort of your couch, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the 20th-ranked University of Wisconsin football team (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) hosts the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 1-5) in a Big Ten battle Saturday in Madison.
Watching from home
Saturday's game is being broadcast on ESPN2, with kickoff schedule for 11 a.m. Fans in the Madison area can listen to the game on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call.
Heading to Camp Randall
For fans who are attending Saturday's game, here are a few things to be prepared for:
Tickets: With UW no longer issuing team-printed tickets, fans attending the game can either print their ticket at home or present their digital ticket on their smartphone at the gate.
Buyers receive their tickets digitally and the barcoded passes exist in the user’s account to be used, transferred or resold. Fans use a self-serve scanner at the gate for entry to the stadium.
🎟 Reminder on some gameday tips!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 10, 2021
See you all TOMORROW! 👏 pic.twitter.com/xm9LsRGpfd
Gates open at 9:30 a.m., with the Badgers scheduled to take the field for pre-game warm-ups at 10:05 a.m., followed out by the UW Marching Band at 10:35 a.m. The national anthem is schedule for 10:50 a.m. and will include a flyover by the Patriot Parachute Team.
For fans still looking for a ticket to get into Saturday's game, as of Friday at 6 p.m., UW still had seats available for $60-$80 before fees and the ticket brokering site StubHub was offering seats for $13-$340 plus fees.
Weather: While any snowfall is expected to hold off until Saturday night, fans will be in for a chilly day at Camp Randall with the National Weather Service predicting a high near 36 degrees with a 10-15 mph west wind.
Parking: The university operates a number of parking lots on a first-come, first-served basis on football gamedays, with costs ranging from $5-$15 for passenger vehicles. For those heading to the game by bicycle, there is free bike parking available from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. behind the Monroe Street Fire Station along the southwest commuter path. Check out the map below for all parking lot locations and availability:
COVID protocols: Fans should bring a face-covering to the game, with UW requiring fans to wear masks when they’re in indoor public areas of the stadium unless they’re actively eating or drinking. Mask also are “strongly encouraged” in outdoor areas, according to guidance issued by the athletic department Aug. 16.
Cashless concessions: Concession stands at Camp Randall will accept only credit and debit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay.
Catch up on our coverage
From reporter Colten Bartholomew exploring how fifth-year receiver Danny Davis continues to improve to columnist Jim Polzin breaking down how quarterback Graham Mertz turned in a long-awaited performance last week — and everything in between — we have something for every Badgers fan ahead of Saturday's showdown with Northwestern:
Badgers fans on Twitter have few complaints after Wisconsin rolls over Rutgers
Headed in the right direction
I don’t care that it’s Rutgers total team effort for best game of the year. Chryst and staff have the team rising for the stretch run. Hats off to The Grit Factory after a 1-3 start.— Fred Ehle (@FredEhle) November 6, 2021
Coming into his own
After starting 1-3, the Badgers have won five straight and are bowl eligible, with the opportunity to play in the Big Championship game by winning their final 3 games. QB Graham Mertz was outstanding & just maybe this is his breakout game going forward. Great win!— Jeff Ostach (@jeff_ostach) November 6, 2021
Left wanting more
Well done, @BadgerFootball, we like it 👍 — howev, I’m still waiting for ya to win convincingly against 1) A respectable opponent who 2) Doesn’t continually turn it over deep in their own territory— Dave Dexter (@DDex145) November 6, 2021
Reaping their rewards
Major credit to coaching staff and players for really working hard to get better. The fruits of their labor and being rewarded right now. Much left to play for this year. #OnWisconsin— Dan Dahnert (@BadgerDan19) November 6, 2021
Here's to good health
Overall, a great team effort. They’ve looked really good the last few weeks. Hopefully, there aren’t any serious injuries coming out of this game, but they seem to be peaking for the home stretch.— Madtown Alum (@madtownalum) November 6, 2021
Pedal to the metal
The check engine light turned off all by itself and I am just going to assume everything is great with the engine.— Dan Reilly (@dwreilly2) November 6, 2021
Enjoyable afternoon
That was fun— Coach Riley (@BadgersRiley) November 6, 2021
Common mistake
Good win over a non-conference opponent....... checks standings, OH! Rutgers is still in the B1G.— Dan (@drkoz23) November 6, 2021
Patience pays off
THAT was the kind of performance I was expecting all season. Glad we’ve found it even if it’s late in the season. RB depth a HUGE issue going forward. But happy for the big W.— Mark Wolfgram (@markwwolfgram) November 6, 2021
Fingers crossed
I honestly do not ever remember that dominant of a performance in Big 10 play from the Badgers. Hopefully Mellusi’s injury is nothing serious— Brian Bruhn (@bcbruhn) November 6, 2021
It could happen
Time for Julius Davis to have a Monte Ball moment— steveg (@badger8350) November 6, 2021
Any good sweatshirts though?
Saw a lot of good things today.— Chryst's Sweatshirt (@pcSweatshirt) November 6, 2021
And miss this?
Rutgers doesn’t belong in the BIG— Austin (@SconnieAustin) November 6, 2021
Sure, why not
Best team ever— aarondentz (@aarondentz) November 7, 2021
Join the club
Rutgers doesn’t belong in the BIG10— chris c (@ccnice1) November 6, 2021
Running on fumes
RB room is getting thin, but the defense is still lights out.— Jack Pine Express (@kwzanella) November 6, 2021
Straight to the point
Perfection— BuckybadgerW (Fullback U Fan)🎃 (@BuckybadgerW1) November 6, 2021
Think good thoughts
Hope Chez, Nelson and M Allen are okay.— BadgerBro614 (@BBro614) November 6, 2021
Take what they give you
Well, that was easy.— Ryan Byrne (@ryanb80) November 6, 2021
And on that note ...
November 6, 2021