Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin battles Minnesota

Whether you're watching from the comfort of your couch or making the trip to Minnesota, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the University of Wisconsin football team (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 5-3) for the rights to Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Watching at home
Saturday's game is being broadcast on Fox with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Tim Brando will be on the play-by-play call for Fox alongside analyst Spencer Tillman. Fans in the Madison area can listen to the game on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call.
Heading to Huntington Bank
If you happen to be making the trek to Minneapolis for the game, here's what you should know in advance:
Tickets: Stadium gates open to the public at 1:30 p.m. Fans are required to use mobile tickets for entry to the stadium. For fans still looking for a ticket to Saturday's game, as of 5 p.m. Friday, Minnesota had seats available for $85-$360 before fees and the ticket brokering site StubHub was offering seats for $70-$5,000 plus fees.
Weather: After some possible flurries in the morning, skies are expected to clear with the National Weather Service calling for the sun to break through, pushing the high near 39 degrees.
COVID protocols: Fans at Minnesota home games are required to wear masks in all public indoor areas unless actively eating or drinking. Fans are encouraged but not required to wear face coverings while in the outdoor areas of the stadium, including the outdoor seating bowl.
More info: Check out the Golden Gophers' fan guide below for additional information on Saturday's matchup:
