Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin battles Minnesota
State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin get together to discuss if the Badgers’ narrow win over Nebraska raised red flags, the matchup with Minnesota and make Big Ten picks.

Whether you're watching from the comfort of your couch or making the trip to Minnesota, the Wisconsin State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a complete breakdown of everything they need to know as the University of Wisconsin football team (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) battle the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 5-3) for the rights to Paul Bunyan's Axe on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

Watching at home

Saturday's game is being broadcast on Fox with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Tim Brando will be on the play-by-play call for Fox alongside analyst Spencer Tillman. Fans in the Madison area can listen to the game on 101.5 FM or 1310 AM with Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas on the call. 

Heading to Huntington Bank

If you happen to be making the trek to Minneapolis for the game, here's what you should know in advance:

Tickets: Stadium gates open to the public at 1:30 p.m. Fans are required to use mobile tickets for entry to the stadium. For fans still looking for a ticket to Saturday's game, as of 5 p.m. Friday, Minnesota had seats available for $85-$360 before fees and the ticket brokering site StubHub was offering seats for $70-$5,000 plus fees. 

University of Wisconsin freshman tailback Braelon Allen speaks to the media about meeting former UW running back Melvin Gordon after the Badgers defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 35-28 on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Weather: After some possible flurries in the morning, skies are expected to clear with the National Weather Service calling for the sun to break through, pushing the high near 39 degrees. 

COVID protocols: Fans at Minnesota home games are required to wear masks in all public indoor areas unless actively eating or drinking. Fans are encouraged but not required to wear face coverings while in the outdoor areas of the stadium, including the outdoor seating bowl.

More info: Check out the Golden Gophers' fan guide below for additional information on Saturday's matchup: 

Download PDF 2021 Minnesota vs. Wisconsin

Catch up on our coverage

From columnist Jim Polzin breaking down why the Badgers winning the Big Ten title this season would carry extra meaning to reporter Colten Bartholomew exploring how UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard gets the most out of the film room — and everything in between — we have something for every Badgers fan:

The University of Wisconsin athletic department held a ceremonial groundbreaking on the "CR Future" project at Camp Randall Stadium on Wednesday.

University of Wisconsin seniors Jake Ferguson, Tyler Beach, Caesar Williams and Collin Wilder speak to the media after the Badgers defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 35-28 on Senior Day, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
