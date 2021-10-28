Badgers fullback Quan Easterling enters transfer portal

University of Wisconsin fullback Quan Easterling has entered the transfer portal.
Easterling is the third Badgers offensive player to enter the portal in the past two weeks, adding to the trend of players getting into the portal early to begin contact with teams before the December signing period. Wide receiver Devin Chandler announced his decision last week and center Kayden Lyles announced his intent to transfer Monday.
Easterling, a sophomore from Akron, Ohio, hadn’t played much during his UW career, appearing in one game this season and one during the 2019 season.
Senior John Chenal, tight end Cam Large and offensive lineman/tight end Cormac Sampson have taken almost all of the fullback reps this season. Only Chenal and Easterling are listed as fullbacks on this season's roster.
Easterling was a three-star recruit out of Hoban High School.