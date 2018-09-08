Alec Ingold found time for some self-deprecating humor after his busy work day for the University of Wisconsin football team.
The senior fullback scored a touchdown, posted the second-longest run of the day and helped open holes for teammate Jonathan Taylor in the No. 5 Badgers’ 45-14 victory over New Mexico on Saturday.
The longest run of Ingold’s career, a 39-yard burst in the second quarter, led to one of the loudest cheers of the day at Camp Randall Stadium.
UW quarterback Alex Hornibrook handed off to Ingold and faked a pitch to tailback Taiwan Deal. As several members of New Mexico’s defense went one way, Ingold went the other and raced untouched down the sideline until being brought down by Lobos cornerback Jalin Burrell at the New Mexico 18-yard line.
Ingold tried hurdling over Burrell but couldn’t stick the landing.
“I saw all the open field, and I saw it close real fast,” Ingold said. “Got to work on the top-end speed a little bit, I guess.”
Ingold gained five yards on fourth-and-2 during a drive in the third quarter that ended with Taylor scoring a touchdown. He scored his touchdown from a yard out on the opening play of the fourth quarter.
UW finished with 417 rushing yards in all, with Taylor gaining a career-high 253 and Deal adding 57.
“Those were our workhorses today,” said Ingold, who added 47 yards on four carries. “It opened it up for me.”
Loudermilk sees heavy workload in return
Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk knew all week he could handle a heavy workload in his first game back from offseason knee surgery, although he certainly didn’t expect what transpired on New Mexico’s first possession.
Despite not starting the game, the sophomore played 10 snaps on the Lobos’ 17-play scoring drive. Loudermilk, however, said his conditioning held up after New Mexico tested it early on.
“I wasn’t very tired,” Loudermilk said. "We made a big emphasis on me being able to come back in shape, so I’ve spent a lot of my time trying to do that, trying to get in shape. My goal was to come back in the best shape I’ve been in, which is where I feel like I am now."
Loudermilk said earlier this week that he lost 10-15 pounds this offseason, leading him to feel quicker on the field.
That showed Saturday. He made two solo tackles but also affected a number of plays throughout the game.
“I thought Isaiahh was really good, especially for his first snaps,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “... I thought we were a little more active up front. Isaiahh was certainly part of that. He’s one of those guys that lifted up our team a little bit when you see him out there."
Vanden Boom plays over Coan
Redshirt freshman quarterback Danny Vanden Boom led UW’s final drive of Saturday’s game, rather than No. 2 signal caller Jack Coan.
“I was told two weeks ago, just end-of-game situation, be ready to rock,” Vanden Boom said. "I was preparing that way."
Coan played in six games as a true freshman last season, and his absence Saturday could indicate the Badgers are attempting to redshirt him. Chryst did not confirm that was the case when asked after the game.
“Jack’s had an opportunity to play,” Chryst said. "I thought this was a good opportunity for Danny to get some snaps, and it was."
Per new NCAA rules, Coan can play in up to four games this season and still redshirt.
Dietzen sits out
Cole Van Lanen played the entire game at left tackle Saturday after splitting snaps with Jon Dietzen against Western Kentucky last week.
Dietzen started against the Hilltoppers in Week 1 and alternated series with Van Lanen. Van Lanen replaced Dietzen in the middle of UW’s final first-half drive, and Dietzen did not return.
Dietzen was not listed on the Badgers’ injury report this week, but Chryst said after Saturday’s game his absence was an effort to keep the junior healthy.
“He was dressed and ready should he need to (play), but also thought if we could not play him, it would probably be good for him,” Chryst said. “Just keep him healthy."
Wedig commits
Shortly after UW’s victory over New Mexico on Saturday, 2020 in-state offensive tackle Trey Wedig announced his commitment to the Badgers on Twitter.
Wedig, a consensus four-star prospect from Kettle Moraine High, was in attendance at Camp Randall Stadium. He also held reported offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Nebraska and others.
Extra points
Tyler Johnson (left leg) left on the day’s first drive and did not return. Chryst did not have an update on his status after the game. ... Aron Cruickshank returned kickoffs instead of Kendric Pryor. ... True freshman Rachad Wildgoose played Saturday after not seeing action against Western Kentucky last week. ... True freshman wide receiver Isaac Guerendo did not dress for Saturday’s game.