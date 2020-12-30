Badgers freshman WR Devin Chandler's strong homecoming helps fuel Wisconsin's win over Wake Forest

“There was some times where I thought we were doing some good and as we look back at it there’ll be areas where we’ve got to be better,” Chryst said. “The one thing this year was was a lot of guys got opportunities to play. Hopefully we can all learn from those opportunities.”

The Badgers didn’t allow a sack and scored on all six of their red-zone chances, five of which were capped by short runs. The total yardage for the offense was 266, but that was in due part to the short fields the defense created after interception returns.

“Furtney came in and did really well today, worked his butt off,” senior tailback Garrett Groshek said. “Logan came in later in the game and was able to do his job and do it well. … Getting those guys a chance to play — doesn’t matter if it’s bowl game or regular season — that’s huge for them moving forward.”

An impactful adjustment

Senior linebacker Noah Burks chuckled as he recalled the pre-snap adjustment that led to his momentum-swinging interception.

Burks was slated to play man-to-man coverage, but he said a look from a teammate suggested he should change the coverage.