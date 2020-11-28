Badgers' freshman WR Chimere Dike earned his role by asking questions, making plays

Chimere Dike has no problem asking questions.

As a freshman wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin football team, Dike’s questioning nature has been a part of the buzz around him since training camp started.

He wants to know all he can to become a better player. What did the quarterback see from his route? How can he run it better to get open faster? What did he do that made a defensive back react a certain way? How can he use a head fake or a jab step to influence a defender?

It’s a quality that has made the Waukesha product stand out among his peers almost as much as his ability to make plays when the ball is thrown his way.

“He comes in the locker room asking me, ‘What should I have done better?’ I’m like, wow, that’s the first freshman that’s come up to me and asked me, ‘What should I have done better, what worked well, what didn’t?’” senior safety Eric Burrell said. “I think that was an exciting moment for me and for him. Him … understanding me as a defender trying to help his game out, and also to help my game out.”

Dike’s questions and play-making ability have entrenched him in the Badgers’ wide receiver group. He’s an intelligent player who’s always looking to learn, senior Kendric Pryor said of Dike in training camp.