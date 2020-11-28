Badgers' freshman WR Chimere Dike earned his role by asking questions, making plays

Chimere Dike has no problem asking questions.
As a freshman wide receiver for the University of Wisconsin football team, Dike’s questioning nature has been a part of the buzz around him since training camp started.
He wants to know all he can to become a better player. What did the quarterback see from his route? How can he run it better to get open faster? What did he do that made a defensive back react a certain way? How can he use a head fake or a jab step to influence a defender?
It’s a quality that has made the Waukesha product stand out among his peers almost as much as his ability to make plays when the ball is thrown his way.
“He comes in the locker room asking me, ‘What should I have done better?’ I’m like, wow, that’s the first freshman that’s come up to me and asked me, ‘What should I have done better, what worked well, what didn’t?’” senior safety Eric Burrell said. “I think that was an exciting moment for me and for him. Him … understanding me as a defender trying to help his game out, and also to help my game out.”
Dike’s questions and play-making ability have entrenched him in the Badgers’ wide receiver group. He’s an intelligent player who’s always looking to learn, senior Kendric Pryor said of Dike in training camp.
“He’s making plays when the ball’s thrown to him, and he’s kind of been a big help coming in as a freshman, being a smart guy already able to understand the defenses coming from high school,” Pryor said. “Because some people, for instance, I wasn’t that good reading coverages and stuff, just him coming in with that smart mindset and football background.”
Willing mentors
Dike is a rarity in UW’s program in that he was a scholarship-level wide receiver from the state.
But he knew that he couldn’t rely just on his physical tools to succeed at the college level.
“In high school, I was more athletic than everybody on the field, I didn’t have to use as much. Going into the college level, you realize everybody’s athletic, everybody’s fast. You have to win in other ways,” Dike said.
He’s still learning some of the finer points of route-running and reading defenders, but he’s got a stable of people around him helping him progress. It started in the winter, when Dike was an early enrollee. He got an introduction to the Badgers’ scheme and things he could do to prepare himself to contribute this season.
Despite COVID-19 wiping out spring practices, Dike said he studied the playbook and the technique drills his coaches and teammates were suggesting to be prepared whenever football returned. When Dike arrived at fall camp, the receiver group was willing to show him the ropes and yes, field his questions.
“With a lot of older guys, especially in the receiver corps, they help me out a lot. I ask them what they saw on the route, what they would’ve done, how they would’ve approached it. With the DBs, I really just see what they’re thinking on the route so I can kind of anticipate what another DB might think when I line up against them in the same or similar look,” Dike said.
“I think I’ve always asked a lot of questions in sports. I think that asking questions is one of the best ways you can learn. If you have a question or you’re not sure on something and you don’t ask, you can’t really improve. Being able to go against guys like EB and all those great DBs, to be able to learn from them, to pick their brain, has helped me out a ton. I’m not afraid to ask for their advice or what they saw.”
UW receivers coach Alvis Whitted praised Dike’s effort level and willingness to put in extra work studying film during training camp. Whitted’s guidance carries a great deal of weight to Dike.
“The energy he works with, the focus, the preparation he does is really impactful to me and I’ve really been learning a lot from him. I think the other thing is he’s been in situations we hope to be in and that we are in currently. He’s played at the college level, he’s played at the pro level, he’s coached at the pro level, he’s coached at the college level. So he’s seen so many different receivers, seen so many different situations that he really knows about the game,” Dike said. “I’m trying to pick his brain and learn as much as I can because I know he can make me a better receiver.”
No moment too big
Dike’s confidence built as he made plays in training camp. Whitted tabbed him as one of the top five players at his position before the season began, but he didn’t see the field much in the opener against Illinois.
But after a COVID-19 outbreak forced the program to pause activities and cancel two games, Dike was among the first receivers on the field in the team’s second game at Michigan. The first play of the Badgers’ second series called for Dike to take a pitch on a reverse.
It was a pivotal play in the game after UW had gotten momentum following an interception by the defense, and the UW coaching staff trusted Dike to get his first college touch in that spot. He took the ball from senior Danny Davis’ pitch, avoided a defender in the backfield and gained 30 yards on a run to set the Badgers up with a first-and-goal.
“Honestly, when I first got into the game it’s not even thinking, it’s trying to execute,” Dike said of the play. “But going into the game, I think that as a young player you can have a moment be super big. But I try to think to myself whenever I’m in big moments, ‘This is always what I’ve been working for, this is what I wanted, this is what I’ve prepared for every single week.’ I just try to enjoy the moment and attack it.”
Dike added two catches for 29 yards to his ledger against Michigan, and scored the team’s lone touchdown in a loss at Northwestern when he caught a deep pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, broke a tackle and sprinted to the end zone.
UW coach Paul Chryst credited Dike’s quick transition to the college game to his ability to focus.
“He approaches it in a way that he wants to be coached,” Chryst said. “He wants to take those coaching points and learn from them and I also think that his demeanor, kind of the poise that he plays with and the confidence that he plays with, has allowed him to be in situations that it doesn't seem like are too big for him. I think he's off to a good start.”
Key piece going forward
Dike and those around him say the best is yet to come in his young career.
He’s shown the ability to get open down the field, but wants to continue refining his technique so he’s a weapon on every play.
“When you have guys like coach Whitted that you’re working with, you have great receivers around you, you’re going to focus on the little details,” Dike said. “I think the little details are something that I focus on a lot — coming to balance, top-of-route stuff. I think overall I have a lot to improve on still, I have a lot that I can better at. I’m looking to continuing to improve and hopefully making more plays.”
If the first few months of his UW career are any indication, Dike has the attitude and ability to make that happen for years to come.
“Obviously, he’s a playmaker on the field and the world sees that now. But I see the off-the-field stuff and how much time he genuinely spends on it. He wants to learn, wants to grow, really just has the perfect football mindset,” Mertz said.
“We communicate all the time, even if it’s at 9:30 at night and I FaceTime him like, ‘Hey dude, what do you feel about this?’ He tells me exactly what he was feeling and we talk through it. For me, I’m just so proud of how his off-the-field effort is and how he genuinely wants to learn and grow. I think as a receiver and as a playmaker, that’s the biggest thing. You’ve got a bunch of guys that can go make plays, but when you can really put it all together, that’s where you become great.”
Get to know the Badgers' 2021 recruiting class
JP BENZSCHAWEL
JP Benzschawel, an offensive lineman out of Grafton, was the first recruit in the Badgers’ 2021 class, continuing the family tradition at UW.
Benzschawel’s brothers, Beau (2015-18) and Luke (2016-19) played offensive line and tight end, respectively, for the Badgers. His father, Scott (1983-87) and uncle Eric (1988-92) also played football for UW.
Benzschawel is one of the top-ranked offensive tackles in the country. A four-star recruit on 247sports, and ESPN, and a three-star on Rivals, Benzschawel is a top-200 recruit nationally by 247sports and ESPN.
Blessed and honored to be verbally committing to the University of Wisconsin to play football! #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/04616mdfIp— JP Benzschawel (@jp_benzschawel) February 1, 2019
JACKSON ACKER
Jackson Acker, a running back from Verona, committed to the Badgers soon after receiving an offer in June 2019.
UW was Acker’s first scholarship offer after his sophomore season, but he used it as momentum for a strong junior campaign at Verona High School. He was a first-team running back on the Wisconsin State Journal’s All-Area team, rushing for 929 yards and 11 touchdowns in eight games.
Acker is a three-star recruit according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
DEACON HILL
Deacon Hill, a quarterback from Santa Barbara, Calif., committed to the Badgers in July 2019.
A 6-foot-4, 225-pound, pro-style prospect, Hill was part of wave of recruiting commitments for UW. Hill turned down offers from Kansas State and Nevada in favor of the Badgers.
Hill turned heads at an Elite 11 regional camp in California with his big arm and deep throws. He is the lone quarterback thus far in the 2021 class, and the 2020 class added just one in walk-on Daniel Wright.
Hill is listed as a three-star recruit by 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
@throw_to_win @Coach_Jordan_4 @SB_DonsFootball @K12Elite @Feholi @JohnUribe5 pic.twitter.com/BD28OvfTft— Deacon Pe’a Hill (@dhillsb10) June 25, 2019
LOYAL CRAWFORD
Loyal Crawford, a running back from Eau Claire, Wis., committed to the Badgers in August 2019.
A fast, shifty and explosive back, Crawford was limited to five games as a junior due to injury. Still, he tallied 671 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in that span. He was one of the first freshmen to suit up for a varsity game at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Crawford — listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds — is a three-star recruit per 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
UW’s scholarship offer the first Division I offer Crawford had received, according to multiple outlets.
RILEY MAHLMAN
Riley Mahlman, an offensive lineman from Lakeville, Minn., committed to the Badgers after watching them defeat Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium in September 2019.
Mahlman is ranked as a four-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN, and a three-star by Rivals. He’s ranked as the top recruit in the state of Minnesota by 247sports and ESPN, and the No. 2 Minnesota product by Rivals. UW beat out Ohio State, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan State, Florida and others for Mahlman.
With Mahlman and 2020 linebacker Kaden Johnson, the Badgers secured the top-ranked recruit out of Minnesota in consecutive years.
The 6-foot-7, 265-pound tackle also played tight end for Lakeville South High School.
COMMITTED!!🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IZ1T9lX3ka— Riley Mahlman (@riley_mahlman) September 22, 2019
BRYAN SANBORN
Bryan Sanborn, an inside linebacker from Lake Zurich, Ill., committed to UW in December 2019.
Sanborn, the younger brother of Badgers inside linebacker Jack Sanborn, is a three-star recruit according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect had a handful of Power Five offers, including Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Bryan’s late father, Paul, played football at Oregon.
COMMITTED... pic.twitter.com/xrTFVj7NdK— Bryan Sanborn (@bryan_sanborn21) December 13, 2019
AYO ADEBOGUN
Ayo Adebogun, a linebacker/defensive end hailing from Mequon, committed to the Badgers in December 2019.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder was a second-team all-state selection by the Wisconsin Associated Press as a junior, a season in which he tallied 16 sacks and 75 total tackles.
The Homestead High School product is a three-star recruit per 247sports, Rivals and ESPN.
COMMITTED!! pic.twitter.com/vLaGE2dCjH— Ayo Adebogun (@AdebogunAyo) December 16, 2019
HUNTER WOHLER
Hunter Wohler, a safety out of Muskego, orally committed to UW just before Christmas 2019.
Rated by multiple recruiting sites as the best or second-best prospect in Wisconsin in his class, Wohler helped Muskego to an unbeaten record and a WIAA Division I state championship as a junior. Wohler had 122 total tackles and two interceptions as a junior, and he was named the state’s Associated Press' player of the year.
Wohler — listed at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds — is rated as a four-star recruit by 247sports, Rivals, and ESPN. He’s ranked as the No. 298 overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN.
#OnWisconsin ⚪️🔴 @CoachKhalif @jimleonhard pic.twitter.com/diJgUpSppb— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) December 24, 2019
JAKE CHANEY
Jake Chaney, a linebacker out of Lehigh Acres, Fla., committed to the Badgers in March 2020.
The 6-foot, 200-pound prospect is a three-star recruit according to 247sports and Rivals.
He was the District 7A player of the year last season after recording 100 tackles as a junior. Jake Chaney’s father, James, is his coach at Lehigh Senior High School and played at Florida State from 1988-1991.
Chaney was the third linebacker and ninth overall recruit in the 2021 class.
MY RECRUITMENT IS 100% SHUT DOWN‼️ #ALLIN #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/ur4p6KP1DZ— Jake Chaney (@JakeChaney9) March 15, 2020
ANTWAN ROBERTS
Antwan Roberts announced in April that he’d be attending the University of Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-1, 189-pound back is a three-star recruit per Rivals and 247sports.
UW was the only Big Ten program to offer Roberts a scholarship. He was also considering offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri and Vanderbilt. He also played defensive back for his high school, Pope John Paul II.
Next Chapter, Committed!!! #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers #Committed pic.twitter.com/hVZkeuLal4— _antwanroberts (@antwanroberts44) April 14, 2020
JACK PUGH
Jack Pugh, a tight end out of Hilliard, Ohio, announced his commitment to the Badgers in late May
Pugh — ranked a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN, and a three-star prospect by rivals — is ranked in the top 12 of tight ends in his class. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound prospect had scholarship offers from more than 20 programs, including a majority of the Big Ten Conference schools.
Pugh has the prototypical size to play as an on-the-line tight end, but has also split out as a receiver often through his high school career. A standout basketball player, Pugh also showed explosiveness as a defensive end for Hilliard Bradley High School.
Couldn’t be more excited to be a Badger 🔴⚪️🦡 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/XNb5Rwwms4— Jack Pugh (@JackPugh7) May 25, 2020
DARRYL PETERSON
Peterson, a three-star outside linebacker/defensive end from Akron, Ohio, committed to UW on June 1, 2020.
He was one of the Badgers’ top targets on defense since the spring of 2019. He tallied 21 sacks in his junior season at Archbishop Hoban, and chose the Badgers over offers from Alabama, Michigan, West Virginia and more.
247Sports, Rivals and ESPN all rate Peterson — a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder — as a three-star prospect. He’s the first linebacker in the 2021 class.
All Glory to the man above!!! #Committed pic.twitter.com/42LDCywEMm— Darryl Peterson (@_DPETERSON10) June 1, 2020
MIKE JARVIS
Mike Jarvis, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound lineman out of Medford, N.J., announced his commitment to the Badgers on June 3, 2020.
A three-star prospect on 247Sports and a two-star per Rivals, Jarvis has potential to play as a defensive or offensive lineman, although he’s been primarily recruited for his ability on defense.
Jarvis picked UW over scholarship offers from Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Nebraska, Princeton, Rutgers and others.
#COMMITTED @SHSrenegadesFB @GridIronAccess1 pic.twitter.com/p0xxeueen8— Mike_jarvis (@mjarvis42) June 3, 2020
TJ BOLLERS
Outside linebacker/defensive end TJ Bollers added to a hot recruiting streak for the Badgers when he committed in June 2020.
Rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, Bollers held offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State and most of the Big Ten. He narrowed his choices to Alabama, California, Iowa State, Nebraska, Northwestern and UW before making his decision..
Bollers — listed at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds — is ranked the 98th overall recruit in the country by Rivals, 147th by 247Sports and 200th by ESPN.
COMMITTED‼‼— TJ Bollers (@tj35ballin) June 11, 2020
Glory to the man above!! pic.twitter.com/ypUpBIoeLg
RICARDO HALLMAN
Hallman, a 6-foot cornerback out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., tweeted his commitment to the Badgers in late June 2020.
Hallman, ranked a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports and ESPN, had offers from at least 16 Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, Florida and Florida State.
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard was a key piece to Hallman choosing the Badgers. Hallman has said in multiple interviews that he and Leonhard spoke often and that Leonhard was the kind of coach he wanted to play for. Leonhard was also key in UW landing another 2021 prospect out of Florida, linebacker Jake Cheney.
Adding Hallman to the fold continues a strong South Florida connection to UW’s secondary — current Badgers’ defensive backs Faion Hicks, Semar Melvin and Rachard Wildgoose are all from that area.
Thank You God ! Madison I’m coming Home ⚪️🔴 !! #OnWisconsin #Gobadgers pic.twitter.com/YRP7hrbK8s— Ricardo Hallman (@ricardohallman6) June 22, 2020
SKYLER BELL
Skyler Bell — a 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect out of Watertown, Conn. — had upwards of 18 scholarship offers, including other Big Ten programs like Iowa, Rutgers, and Northwestern before deciding on UW.
Bell is the first receiver to join the class, announcing his commitment in August, but the Badgers are expecting to add more.
Bell is a three-star recruit per 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.
From The Bronx to Madison, Wisconsin!! Madison the Juice is loose!! 5️⃣ Let’s ROCK and Win some championships!!!✊🏾I’m committed to The University of Wisconsin👐🏽 #OnWisconsin #GoBadgers— Juice👑 (@_skylerbell5) August 16, 2020
All Love,
Juice pic.twitter.com/XaRiKhQKwT
NOLAN RUCCI
UW won an intense recruiting battle for Rucci, whose older brother Hayden is a Badgers tight end. Rucci held offers from nearly every top program in the country, but had narrowed his list to Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and UW before announcing in early September.
Rucci is a five-star prospect and the No. 16 overall recruit in the country per 247Sports, while Rivals tabs him No. 29 and ESPN ranks him 33rd; Rivals and ESPN list him as a four-star recruit.
The Lititz, Penn., product is listed at 6-foot-8 and 295 pounds, and his father, Todd, played at Penn State before a seven-year career in the NFL with the New England Patriots.
Next story to write... ✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/yTrDLYteNb— Nolan Rucci (@nolanrucci) September 8, 2020
AL ASHFORD III
Al Ashford III was a surprise pick up for the Badgers when he committed in early September. Ashford III’s commitment came seemingly out of nowhere, as he didn’t publicly announce a scholarship offer from UW prior to choosing the school.
Ashford III is listed as a three-star recruit on both 247Sports and Rivals, and is the top-rated cornerback in Colorado per 247Sports. He’s listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds.
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗱!!🔴⚪️🦡@CoachAprilUW @jimleonhard @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/0d1ExQPNAC— Al Leon Ashford III (@ashford_iii) September 12, 2020
BRAELON ALLEN
Fond du Lac prospect Braelon Allen kicked off the Badgers' 2022 class with a bang when he committed in July 2020. But he reclassified to the 2021 class in September, giving the class its seventh four-star-or-better recruit in the 2021 class.
Allen — listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds — has been recruited as a safety, the position he’s played for Fond Du Lac, but 247Sports now lists him as an inside linebacker. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, Allen is the No. 6 inside linebacker in the 2021 class.
Staying home. Committed pic.twitter.com/BvK8KxvSe9— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) July 15, 2020
Business decision 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/eUaRSGstTh— Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) September 17, 2020
MARKUS ALLEN
Wide receiver Markus Allen became the first UW recruit to make his oral commitment during the 2020 season when he announced on Nov. 6.
He's a four-star prospect per Rivals and a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and ESPN.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound target out of Clayton, Ohio, had at least 26 Division I offers and was ranked as the No. 10 player in his state by Rivals. After he de-commitment from Michigan in September, UW and Cincinnati emerged as favorites to land Allen.
Committed to the University of Wisconsin-Madison👐🏾! #LongLiveJarred🖤 #SW4L💙 pic.twitter.com/wxlik1gR7N— Markus Allen☆ (@MarkusAllen19) November 6, 2020
